HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS to Launch 49-City 'Yes, It's Real' Tour

HYPROV (pronounced hip-rawv), the hit show that has sold out venues across North America & Europe, including sit-down productions at the Daryl Roth Theatre in NYC, Harrah's Showroom in Las Vegas, and the CAA Theatre in Toronto, is returning with the "Yes, It's Real” Tour, visiting 49 cities across North America beginning October 10 at the Hawaii Theatre Center in Honolulu. Stunning audiences worldwide and making them ask “Is this real?”, the duo is set to prove it with their latest tour. The live show, which has been called “hilarious and fascinating" by Time Out New York, combines hypnosis and improv for a one-of-a-kind comedy experience.

"We are so excited to launch this new tour and return to some of our favorite cities and visit some new ones." said Asad Mecci. "It's been an incredible journey.”

“And we just want to remind everyone, YES! It's real,” exclaims Colin Mochrie.

Jeff Hiller, co-star of the hit HBO show, Somebody Somewhere, will star in HYPROV along with Mecci on December 8th in Manhattan, Kansas.

HYPROV has been acclaimed by prestigious publications, with The New York Times declaring, “The audience erupted in laughter. It killed” The Wall Street Journal praised it as "catnip for those who relish spontaneity and informality," and The New Yorker advised, "Say yes to HYPROV."

The 90-minute show combines hypnosis and improv–two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between. The evening begins with Mecci welcoming 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. The most receptive to hypnosis then join Mochrie to improvise the rest of the show, while hypnotized. In the hands of two experts and solely crafted from the volunteers' and audiences uninhibited, unconscious minds, each show is an entirely original and completely unforgettable theatrical experience.

HYPROV was created in 2016 at Toronto's Second City. After working it out on stage, they took the show on the road to Just for Laughs London, Just for Laughs Montreal, and the Edinburgh Fringe where it was received with rave reviews in 2016 and 2017. The duo set out on a 100-city tour from 2019-2023, performed 12 weeks Off Broadway in NYC at the Daryl Roth Theatre, six months at Harrah's Las Vegas, and a 16 show residency at the CAA Theatre in Toronto.

Hyprov Off-Broadway was Directed by Stan Zimmerman, executive produced by Cody Lassen and produced by Sarah Power, Chaz Naor, Oui BeLeaf (NHR), Jörn Weisbrodt, Joan Tosoni, M.J. Power International Inc, Salah Bachir, Brad Blume, Matteo Golini, Esther Kim, Lorena Zvi Shiff, Marc Stern Family, Toufik Sarwa, The Descourouez Group, MKFD; in association with Bilo Investments LLC, Nancy Donohue, Kors Le Pere Theatricals, David Lipowicz, The Mecci Family, Zorbas Whittle Inc.

Tickets for the tour are available at hyprov.com.



TOUR DATES



October 10, 2024

Honolulu, HI

Hawaii Theatre Center

November 1, 2024

Lynchburg, VA

Historic Theatre

November 2, 2024

Wytheville, VA

Millwald Theatre

November 3, 2024

Overland Park, KS

Yardley Hall, Midwest Trust Center, JCCC

November 10, 2024

St. John's, NL

Arts and Culture Centre

November 13, 2024

Saint John, NB

Imperial Theatre

November 14, 2024

Moncton, NB

Capitol Theatre - Moncton

November 15, 2024

Fredericton, NB

The Playhouse

November 16, 2024

Halifax, NS

Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

November 23, 2024

Sault Ste Marie

Kewadin Casino

November 24, 2024

Winnipeg, MB

Burton Cummings Theatre

November 26, 2024

Saskatoon, SK

TCU Place

November 29, 2024

Regina, SK

Casino Regina

November 30, 2024

Calgary, AB

Grey Eagle Event Centre

December 1, 2024

Edmonton, AB

River Cree Resort & Casino

December 3, 2024

Coquitlam, BC

Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

December 4, 2024

Victoria, BC

Royal Theatre

December 8, 2024

Manhattan, KS

KSU, McCain Auditorium (starring Jeff Hiller)

January 9, 2025

Bakersfield, CA

Fox Theatre

January 10, 2025

Irvine, California

The Irvine Barclay Theatre

January 11, 2025

Tucson, AZ

Rialto Theatre

January 25, 2025

Wausau, WI

Grand Theatre

January 28, 2025

St. Catharines, ON

First Ontario Performing Arts Centre

January 29, 2025

Brantford, ON

Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts

January 30, 2025

Oakville, ON

Oakville Centre for the performing arts

January 31, 2025

Markham, ON

Flato Markham Theatre

February 1, 2025

Huntsville, ON

Legacy Hall, Deerhurst Resort

February 4, 2025

North Bay, ON

Capitol Centre - North Bay

February 5, 2025

Hamilton, ON

McIntyre Performing Arts Centre

February 6, 2025

Lindsay, ON

Flato Academy Theatre



February 7, 2025

Mississauga, ON

Living Arts Centre

February 8, 2025

Chatham, ON

Chatham Capitol Theatre

February 9, 2025

Windsor, ON

Chrysler Theatre

February 12, 2025

Richmond Hill, ON

Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts

February 13, 2025

Kingston, ON

Grand Theatre

February 14, 2025

Owen Sound, ON

The Roxy Theatre

February 15, 2025

Kitchener, ON

Centre in the Square

February 20, 2025

Brockville, ON

Brockville Arts Centre

February 21, 2025

Montréal, QC

MTELUS

February 22, 2025

Ottawa, ON

Southam Hall

February 28, 2025

Boston, MA

The Wilbur

March 1, 2025

Keene, NH

Colonial Theatre

March 21, 2025

Shippensburg, PA

Luhrs Center

March 23, 2025

Patchogue, NY

Patchogue Theatre

April 4, 2025

Saratoga Springs, NY

Universal Preservation Hall

April 5, 2025

Pittsfield, MA

The Colonial Theatre



With more dates to be announced

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

