HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS to Launch 49-City 'Yes, It's Real' Tour

The tour will kick off October 10 in Honolulu.
HYPROV (pronounced hip-rawv), the hit show that has sold out venues across North America & Europe, including sit-down productions at the Daryl Roth Theatre in NYC, Harrah's Showroom in Las Vegas, and the CAA Theatre in Toronto, is returning with the "Yes, It's Real” Tour, visiting 49 cities across North America beginning October 10 at the Hawaii Theatre Center in Honolulu. Stunning audiences worldwide and making them ask “Is this real?”, the duo is set to prove it with their latest tour. The live show, which has been called “hilarious and fascinating" by Time Out New York, combines hypnosis and improv for a one-of-a-kind comedy experience.
"We are so excited to launch this new tour and return to some of our favorite cities and visit some new ones." said Asad Mecci. "It's been an incredible journey.”
“And we just want to remind everyone, YES! It's real,” exclaims Colin Mochrie.
Jeff Hiller, co-star of the hit HBO show, Somebody Somewhere, will star in HYPROV along with Mecci on December 8th in Manhattan, Kansas.
HYPROV has been acclaimed by prestigious publications, with The New York Times declaring, “The audience erupted in laughter. It killed” The Wall Street Journal praised it as "catnip for those who relish spontaneity and informality," and The New Yorker advised, "Say yes to HYPROV."
The 90-minute show combines hypnosis and improv–two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between. The evening begins with Mecci welcoming 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. The most receptive to hypnosis then join Mochrie to improvise the rest of the show, while hypnotized. In the hands of two experts and solely crafted from the volunteers' and audiences uninhibited, unconscious minds, each show is an entirely original and completely unforgettable theatrical experience.
HYPROV was created in 2016 at Toronto's Second City. After working it out on stage, they took the show on the road to Just for Laughs London, Just for Laughs Montreal, and the Edinburgh Fringe where it was received with rave reviews in 2016 and 2017. The duo set out on a 100-city tour from 2019-2023, performed 12 weeks Off Broadway in NYC at the Daryl Roth Theatre, six months at Harrah's Las Vegas, and a 16 show residency at the CAA Theatre in Toronto.
Hyprov Off-Broadway was Directed by Stan Zimmerman, executive produced by Cody Lassen and produced by Sarah Power, Chaz Naor, Oui BeLeaf (NHR), Jörn Weisbrodt, Joan Tosoni, M.J. Power International Inc, Salah Bachir, Brad Blume, Matteo Golini, Esther Kim, Lorena Zvi Shiff, Marc Stern Family, Toufik Sarwa, The Descourouez Group, MKFD; in association with Bilo Investments LLC, Nancy Donohue, Kors Le Pere Theatricals, David Lipowicz, The Mecci Family, Zorbas Whittle Inc.
Tickets for the tour are available at hyprov.com.
October 10, 2024
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii Theatre Center
November 1, 2024
Lynchburg, VA
Historic Theatre
November 2, 2024
Wytheville, VA
Millwald Theatre
November 3, 2024
Overland Park, KS
Yardley Hall, Midwest Trust Center, JCCC
November 10, 2024
St. John's, NL
Arts and Culture Centre
November 13, 2024
Saint John, NB
Imperial Theatre
November 14, 2024
Moncton, NB
Capitol Theatre - Moncton
November 15, 2024
Fredericton, NB
The Playhouse
November 16, 2024
Halifax, NS
Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
November 23, 2024
Sault Ste Marie
Kewadin Casino
November 24, 2024
Winnipeg, MB
Burton Cummings Theatre
November 26, 2024
Saskatoon, SK
TCU Place
November 29, 2024
Regina, SK
Casino Regina
November 30, 2024
Calgary, AB
Grey Eagle Event Centre
December 1, 2024
Edmonton, AB
River Cree Resort & Casino
December 3, 2024
Coquitlam, BC
Great Canadian Casino Vancouver
December 4, 2024
Victoria, BC
Royal Theatre
December 8, 2024
Manhattan, KS
KSU, McCain Auditorium (starring Jeff Hiller)
January 9, 2025
Bakersfield, CA
Fox Theatre
January 10, 2025
Irvine, California
The Irvine Barclay Theatre
January 11, 2025
Tucson, AZ
Rialto Theatre
January 25, 2025
Wausau, WI
Grand Theatre
January 28, 2025
St. Catharines, ON
First Ontario Performing Arts Centre
January 29, 2025
Brantford, ON
Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts
January 30, 2025
Oakville, ON
Oakville Centre for the performing arts
January 31, 2025
Markham, ON
Flato Markham Theatre
February 1, 2025
Huntsville, ON
Legacy Hall, Deerhurst Resort
February 4, 2025
North Bay, ON
Capitol Centre - North Bay
February 5, 2025
Hamilton, ON
McIntyre Performing Arts Centre
February 6, 2025
Lindsay, ON
Flato Academy Theatre
February 7, 2025
Mississauga, ON
Living Arts Centre
February 8, 2025
Chatham, ON
Chatham Capitol Theatre
February 9, 2025
Windsor, ON
Chrysler Theatre
February 12, 2025
Richmond Hill, ON
Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts
February 13, 2025
Kingston, ON
Grand Theatre
February 14, 2025
Owen Sound, ON
The Roxy Theatre
February 15, 2025
Kitchener, ON
Centre in the Square
February 20, 2025
Brockville, ON
Brockville Arts Centre
February 21, 2025
Montréal, QC
MTELUS
February 22, 2025
Ottawa, ON
Southam Hall
February 28, 2025
Boston, MA
The Wilbur
March 1, 2025
Keene, NH
Colonial Theatre
March 21, 2025
Shippensburg, PA
Luhrs Center
March 23, 2025
Patchogue, NY
Patchogue Theatre
April 4, 2025
Saratoga Springs, NY
Universal Preservation Hall
April 5, 2025
Pittsfield, MA
The Colonial Theatre
With more dates to be announced
Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg
Videos