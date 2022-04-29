HOW THE HELL DID I GET HERE? At The McKittrick Hotel Extended By Popular Demand, Now Through May 22

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announced today that the New York premiere of How the Hell Did I Get Here?, a new musical story starring "Downton Abbey's" Mrs. Patmore, Lesley Nicol, has now been extended and will play performances through Sunday, May 22 when it must close to continue its national tour.

Added performances will include Wednesday, May 11th at 7:30pm, Friday, May 13th at 7:00pm, Saturday, May 14th at 3:00pm and 6:00pm, Wednesday, May 18th at 7:30pm, Friday, May 20th at 7:00pm, Saturday, May 21st at 3:00pm, Sunday, May 22nd at 3:00pm. Tickets are priced from $79. Tickets and information are available at https://mckittrickhotel.com/the-club-car/how-the-hell/#/.

How the Hell Did I Get Here? is directed by Luke Kernaghan with book and music by Lesley Nicol and Mark Mueller. Scenic design is by Anshuman Bhatia, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno and sound design by Ray Nardelli.

Through masterful storytelling and ten original songs by Mueller, Lesley takes the audience on a journey from her childhood through her time as a working actor to her success on "Downton Abbey." She weaves her life into this winning musical autobiography accompanied on the piano by award-winning composer, Mark Mueller.

Having a successful acting career in Great Britain and in the US, Lesley has been a part of numerous theatre productions, many successful television shows, and will soon be featured in the upcoming feature film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, scheduled for release in May.

An exclusive pre-show High Tea service is offered to enhance the experience, complete with an assortment of fine teas, cakes, and finger sandwiches prepared by the hotel's Executive Chef Pascal Le Seac'h. Additional reservation required.

Sleep No More and Speakeasy Magick are also currently running at the hotel. For tickets and information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

Lesley Nicol is best known for her starring role as Mrs. Patmore in the phenomenally successful hit TV series "Downton Abbey". She's also enjoyed a widely diverse theatrical career in the UK and US, having started her career in musicals with a role in the original production of Jesus Christ Superstar on London's West End, followed by singing her way 'round the theatres of Great Britain. Back in London on the West End, she starred as Rosie in Mamma Mia and originated the role of Miss Hannigan in Annie at Toronto's Mirvish Theatre. One of her favorite stage roles was creating the character of Auntie Annie in East is East at London's Royal Court Theatre. She later reprised the part in the BAFTA-Award winning film and its film sequel, West is West. Another highlight includes her co-starring performance in the acclaimed drama The York Realist at The Donmar Warehouse in London. Her TV career has encompassed both drama and comedy here and across the pond. In addition to the ITV/PBS Masterpiece Drama "Downton Abbey," she starred as mafia matriarch Sybil Griffiths in the ABC/Shonda Rhimes crime drama "The Catch" and as lead character Henrietta Beecham in the India-set period drama "Beecham House" for ITV/PBS Masterpiece. Other shows Lesley has appeared on include "Shameless," "Blackadder," "Dinnerladies," the BBC's "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe" and "Inspector George Gently." In the States, she has guest-starred on Amazon's "The Boys," ABC's "Once Upon a Time," Fox's "Raising Hope," TV Land's "Hot in Cleveland" and The CW's long-running hit "Supernatural," in which she truly showed her range by playing an evil, child-eating German witch! Her voice work includes the children's series "Sarah and Duck" for BBC. She can also be heard regularly on "Goldie and Bear," "Harvey Breaks," "Tom and Jerry," "Summer Camp Island" and "Vamperina." Lesly also had the huge honor of paying a 'flying visit' to the Ghostbusters film reboot for director Paul Feig.

Mark Mueller's (Composer and Writer) musical career includes writing #1 pop songs in the U.S, the U.K., and around the world. He's sold more than 32 million records. Mark received the ASCAP Pop Award twice and he is also a two-time Emmy Award nominee in the category of Outstanding Achievement in Music and Lyrics for his work in TV. Vanity Fair Magazine called Mark's theme song for Disney's animated hit "Duck Tales" "history's catchiest single minute of music." The show is currently streaming in 162 countries and 34 languages. His pop songs include "That's What Love is For" by Grammy-winner Amy Grant, #1 worldwide smash "Crush" by Jennifer Paige and Top 5 rock anthem "Nothin' at All" (words & music), performed by iconic Grammy-winning group Heart. In his work for the stage, Mark wrote the lyrics and co-wrote the book of the original musical Butterfly, directed by the late Tony-winner Jack Hofsis at the Goodspeed Opera House. A song from the show, "The Next Dream" was performed by Bernadette Peters on NBC's "Carol Burnett Show." His songs have been featured in films such as Pokémon: The First Movie, National Lampoon's Vegas Vacation, Honey, I Blew Up The Kid and The Last Starfighter. For Adventures in Babysitting, he wrote "The Babysitting Blues" sung by Elisabeth Shue.