HERSHEY FELDER: BEETHOVEN Live From Florence Will Benefit 19 Theatres, Arts Organizations and More

Cue "Ode to Joy"! Actor, playwright and pianist Hershey Felder's live streaming performance of Hershey Felder: Beethoven from his residence in Florence, Italy on Sunday, July 12 (5 pm PDT/7 pm CDT/8 pm EDT), will donate proceeds from the event to 19 North American theatres, arts organizations, publications and ticket outlets. During the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, this streaming event will provide one of the few sources of revenue for many of these organizations.

Hershey Felder: Beethoven features the music of Ludwig van Beethoven, text by Felder, and is based on the original stage play direction by Joel Zwick. The broadcast will also include a $25,000 cash prize for one of five finalists submitting Beethoven-themed content, with the winner to be selected by viewers.

Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Beach, CA

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills, CA

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Palo Alto, CA

San Diego Repertory, San Diego CA

Segal Centre for Performing Arts, Montreal, Canada

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara, CA

Hartford Stage, Hartford, CT

Porchlight Music Theatre, Chicago, IL

Actors Theatre of Louisville, Louisville, KY

Berkshire Theatre Group, Pittsfield, MA

Penumbra Theatre Company, St. Paul, MN

59E59 Theaters, New York, NY

Lyric Chamber Music Society of New York, New York, NY

Zach Theatre, Austin, TX

Dallas Summer Musicals, Dallas, TX

Goldstar

TheaterMania

TodayTix

The Florentine, English-language newspaper, Florence, IT

Felder's new arts broadcasting company, Hershey Felder Presents - Live from Florence unites Felder with Florentine cinema group Montagni Audiovisivi, the internationally recognized English language magazine The Florentine, and American broadcaster Rich Flier, to produce high quality streaming arts programming for international audiences, both for the period while theatres remain closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, and beyond.

In the tradition of his popular after-performance audience 'encore,' Felder has created the Hershey Felder Presents Arts Prize Competition, in honor of Beethoven's 250th birth year. This prize of $25,000 (twenty-five thousand dollars) will be awarded to one of five artist finalists submitting "anything Beethoven" as inspiration for their video presentation. The five finalists will be presented at the completion of Hershey Felder : Beethoven. Viewers will be eligible to vote, with the winner announced one hour after the completion of voting. All competition information is available here: https://www.hersheyfelder.net/contest-page

Hershey Felder : Beethoven is based on Memories of Beethoven: Out of the House of Black-Robed Spaniards, a first-hand account by Dr. Gerhard von Breuning. ('Schwarzspanierhaus,' or House of Black-Robed Spaniards, was the name of Beethoven's final residence in Vienna, Austria, where he died in 1827). Felder brings Beethoven to life through the eyes of Viennese doctor Breuning, who spent his boyhood by the aging Maestro's side.

Critically lauded in its world premiere at TheaterWorks Silicon Valley in 2017, the San Jose Mercury News called Hershey Felder : Beethoven a "towering performance about a towering composer." Significantly, BroadwayWorld reported that Hershey Felder : Beethoven shattered box office records at TheatreWorks, establishing a new record for the 48-year-old company, which has since been maintained. Following the world premiere, the production then broke records at the San Diego Rep (the highest grossing production in its 40-year history), and was the highest grossing production at the Wallis Annenberg in Los Angeles, The Laguna Playhouse and the Leo K. Theatre at Seattle Repertory Theatre . Felder attributes this success to the tremendous popularity of the world's greatest composer.

Director Joel Zwick has previously collaborated with Felder on George Gershwin Alone, Monsieur Chopinand Maestro Bernstein. Zwick is recognized as one of Hollywood's most prolific directors of episodic television and has directed on Broadway, Off-Broadway and for Broadway touring companies as well as directing the highest-grossing film comedy of all time My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Associate Director is Trevor Hay

Scenic design is by Hershey Felder . Costume design is from Theatr' Hall, Paris. Film production is by Montagni Audiovisivi. Live editing is by Stefano DeCarli. Live broadcast by Rich Flier. Sound design and production are by co-Producer Erik Carstensen

Tickets ($55 per household) are available for purchase at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hershey-felder-beethoven-live-from-florence-italy-tickets-105893181356 . Patrons will receive a link and password which will enable them to view the live stream.

