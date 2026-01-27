HERE Arts Center Bids Farewell to Co-Director Lauren Miller

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

HERE Arts Center is extending their gratitude to co-director Lauren Miller who will be departing the organization at the end of January to focus on political organizing. Jesse Cameron Alick, Annalisa Dias, and Lanxing Fu will continue in their current leadership roles as HERE Co-Directors.

"When I joined this incredible second generation of leadership at HERE in July 2024, I could not have predicted the ways in which the political landscape would change, nor how urgent the crises facing immigrants in the neighborhoods surrounding HERE would become in the months since," said Lauren Miller. "I came to HERE because I believe that this theater plays an essential role in the civic and cultural life of New York City, and that my courageous Co-Directors share my commitment to caring for this space. I leave HERE because I feel a personal calling to respond to this political moment in a new way. I leave confident that this important work at HERE will continue seamlessly under Annalisa, Lanxing, and Jesse's inspired leadership, and with immense honor and pride in my time as part of this team."

"Lauren was an integral part of this leadership team's incredible inception story which unfolded over the last 18 months and we are grateful for her invaluable contributions." said Board Chair Jennifer Suh Whitfield and Co-Directors, Jesse Cameron Alick, Annalisa Dias, and Lanxing Fu. "Developing, Producing and Hosting works at HERE is at its core a civic practice because art holds the power to arouse curiosity, activate compassion and forge the connections necessary to build a better tomorrow. The shared leadership model at HERE, values and allows for the pursuit of individual achievement and adventure. We are proud to champion Lauren's bold next steps, and we will continue to support and cheer for each other as advocates and civic partners committed to the well-being of our communities."

Coming up next at HERE is Dream Music's Puppetopia in February, HERE Hosts productions of Entangled and Dear John in March, and the World Premiere of James Scruggs' Off the Record in April.