HEISENBERG Comes to the Chain Theatre Next Month

New Music Theatre Project & Rapeteta Theatre Company will present Heisenberg, a new play, by Simon Stephens, directed by Tony and Oscar award-winning Mercedes Ruehl in her directorial debut.

Written by Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Heisenberg is an extraordinary play that explores the terrifying, exhilarating nature of intimate human connection. A chance encounter between two strangers in a London train station sets off a chain of events that defy logic and expectation, leading them into an exhilarating, life-changing relationship.

Mercedes Ruehl, whose career has cut an original and notable path through the theater, film, and television world of her time, brings her singular vision to this production, shaping a uniquely moving theatrical experience.

Heisenberg, produced by New Music Theatre Project (Chris Dieman, Artistic Director) and Rapeteta Theatre, will include Michael S. Horowitz (One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The History Boys, I Never Sang For My Father, Underneath the Lintel) and, making her NYC stage debut, T.M. Rawlins (Los Angeles: The Charm of Making; Sing Me That Leonard Cohen Song Again; Homebody/Kabul; Detroit: The Great Nebula in Orion, Orson's Shadow; The Maiden's Prayer).

This production features a veteran creative team with lighting design by Mitch Fenton (Harry Connick Jr., A Celebration of Cole Porter at The Met Opera, Hit City, MsTRIAL Off-Broadway), costume design by Lisa Zinni, sound design and technical direction by Eric Nightengale, with dialect coach Amanda Quaid and Celeste Gimonet as the Associate Producer. Performances are at the Factory Series at the Chain Theatre (312 West 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018) from May 1 through May 11, 2025, with performances running Thursday through Sunday.

