HARRISON GREENBAUM: WHAT JUST HAPPENED? to Present Fifth And Final Extension At Asylum NYC

Due to overwhelming demand, Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened?, the Off-Broadway sensation blending gut-busting stand-up with jaw-dropping magic, will be playing three more performances (March 8, March 22, and April 5), extending a fifth and final time before ending its 10-month-long residency at Asylum NYC. These three shows mark the last chance for audiences to experience "the funniest magician on the planet" (VANISH Magazine) Off-Broadway before Harrison takes his smash-hit show on the road across the United States.

A genre-defying theatrical experience that keeps audiences laughing while questioning reality, Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened? has played to sold-out crowds throughout its run. This must-see, award-winning show has been praised by critics and legends alike, with David Copperfield hailing Greenbaum as "the funniest comedian or magician I have ever seen."

"The response to this show has been beyond my wildest expectations," said Harrison Greenbaum. "New York is - and will always be - my home, so it's beyond a dream come true to have the opportunity to do this extended Off-Broadway run here. There are some big, exciting plans for the future of this show and I'm loving every minute of this journey!"

With tickets already in limited supply, grab yours today so that you can experience the most raved-about comedy+magic show in decades.

