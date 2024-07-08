HARRISON GREENBAUM: WHAT JUST HAPPENED? Announces Summer Extension

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to overwhelming popular demand, the award-winning Off-Broadway comedy+magic show, Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened?, has now been extended through August at Asylum NYC.

Recently returning to New York after a 650-performance run in Las Vegas as the first (and only) comedian or comedy magician to headline a Cirque du Soleil show (Cirque du Soleil's Mad Apple), Harrison Greenbaum brings his much-lauded comedy+magic show back to the city with this Off-Broadway run, which now will continue through the summer.

Originally scheduled to run through June, the show has been a sold-out smash since it opened, leading to this two-month extension.

Hilarious and astonishing, Harrison Greenbaum has been declared both the "Funniest. Magician. Ever." by the Society of American Magicians and the "hardest-working man in comedy" by TimeOut NY. A rare performer who is at the top of two fields simultaneously, Harrison's unique blend of original stand-up and never-before-seen magic makes him one of the most sought-after performers working today and his show a must-see event.

Performances are scheduled for select Saturdays in July and August at 9:30 PM at Asylum NYC (123 E. 24th St.): July 13, July 27, August 10, and August 24. Tickets can be purchased at https://asylumnyc.com/Harrison-greenbaum.

About the Show

Putting a well-earned spotlight on comedian and magician Harrison Greenbaum, who has been featured on America's Got Talent, Last Comic Standing, Conan, and more, Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened? is a unique comedy+magic show that deftly combines Harrison's "smart, witty, and lightning quick punchlines" (Scene Tracker) with original and irreverent magic, demonstrating why David Copperfield described him as "the funniest comedian or magician I've ever seen."

Join Harrison as he takes audiences on a "gut-busting, jaw-dropping theatrical rollercoaster ride" (amNewYork). As Penn Jillette, of the legendary magic duo, Penn & Teller, put it: "We loved it... Harrison has everything you could possibly want to please Penn & Teller: really good comedy, really good magic, and blasphemy." Or as Larry Wilmore, executive producer of Black-ish and creator of The Bernie Mac Show, put it: "Harrison has mastered being very funny in comedy and very f***ing awesome in magic."

Catch Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened? LIVE at Asylum NYC on select Saturdays in July and August. For tickets and more, visit the venue's website, https://asylumnyc.com/harrison-greenbaum. (Note: Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened? is intended for ages 18 and up.) Asylum NYC is located at 123 W 24 St., NY, NY 10010. For more information on the show, visit https://WhatJustHappenedShow.com.

Comments