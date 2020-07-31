HARP Theatricals To Present Livestream Of EVELYN: A NEW MUSICAL

The NYC based theatre company presents a livestream of an original musical that debuted Off-Broadway at Dixon Place in 2018.

Based on the iconic photo published in the New York Times titled "The Most Beautiful Suicide," Evelyn: A New Musical follows the life of Evelyn McHale, who tragically took her life by jumping off of the Empire State Building in 1947. Both heart-wrenching and heart-warming, Evelyn: A New Musical touches upon themes of feminism, family, and sexuality- while also carefully depicting the cautious effects of mental illness in the 1940's. The piece will broadcast live via YouTube on Wednesday, August 5th at 8:00pm EST in two parts and run approximately 85 minutes.

Under the leadership of book writer, lyricist and composer Quenton Ellis, Evelyn: A New Musical was directed by Heather Bildman and produced by Rikki Ziegelman and Hayden Anderson, of HARP Theatricals. Rounding out the creative team was Jason Liebson as the Music Director, Mike Schulz as the Lighting and Sound Designer, and Olivia "O" Bennington as the Hair and Makeup Artist. The cast featured Maddy Waters in the title role, Dillon McPherson as Barry, Camille Marissa Clossum as Gertrude, Rikki Ziegelman as Helen, and Michelle Houle as Wanda. The ensemble features Maddie Booth, Cody Ayrer, Hannah Taylor, Ronell Hurt, James Ambrose and Logan Mace.

This production of Evelyn: A New Musical is the third time the show has been in front of a live audience, the first two being part of the Musical Theatre Association at Marymount Manhattan College. Alongside, there is a demo titled, "Songs from EVELYN: A New Musical" that features 6 songs performed by the individuals from the most recent production.

HARP Theatricals (Hayden and Rikki Productions) is a New York City based production company dedicated to producing new and original work that promotes change and is reflective of the social and political climate. The company was founded in 2018 by Hayden Anderson and Rikki Ziegelman. Previous Productions include: "Pop Divas Go 40's!" (Don't Tell Mama NYC); Evelyn: A New Musical (Dixon Place); The Lady Power Project: A Devised Song Cycle (Dixon Place); The Day The Sky Turned (The Tank); "Summer Stuck: A Virtual Cabaret" (livestreamed); Cooties (livestreamed). HARPtheatricals.com

Hayden Anderson is a theatre artist/producer striving to create and share work that educates and expands human understanding through storytelling. Experience includes: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child San Francisco, Something Rotten! National Tour (Marketing/Press Coordinator, Allied Touring); The Lady Power Project: A Devised Song Cycle (Producer); Chicago and Waitress on Broadway and worldwide (Assistant, NAMCO); Evelyn: A New Musical (Producer & Assoc. Director); Dear Evan Hansen (Backstage Concierge & Intern, Stacey Mindich Productions); Audience Services at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Hayden is a graduate of the Commercial Theatre Institute and an alumna of Marymount Manhattan College (Musical Theatre & Arts Management). haydenranderson.wixsite.com/home

Rikki Ziegelman is an NYC based performer, producer and journalist. Rikki Ziegelman is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College (2018) with degrees in Musical Theatre and Journalism, and has since then found her place in freelance work in both fields. She strives to create work that is reflective of the social and political climate, and that induces and inspires change. Currently, Ziegelman acts as the Social Media Manager for BALLROOM BASIX USA, a non-profit company dedicated to teaching the 'basix' of ballroom dance to children across the five boroughs of New York. Alongside, she works backstage at Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and also acted as the Production Assistant for the West End transfer. Past theatrical credits include American Idiot & Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (JustArt Theatricals) and the world premiere of The Sisters of Aerilon. rikkiziegelman.com

While there will be no price for admission to the live stream, there is a suggested $5 donation to the Off Broadway venue that the show first premiered at, Dixon Place. Dixon Place is a queer friendly, independently owned non-profit theatre in New York City committed to putting up new works at all different stages of development. Please visit http://dixonplace.org/ to learn more or to donate.

Evelyn: A New Musical will broadcast live via YouTube at bit.ly/evelynmusical. Visit HARPTheatricals.com for more information or connect with us at @HARPtheatricals on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or HARP Theatricals on YouTube.

