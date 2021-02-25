Group Dot BR Extends the Immersive Virtual Theatrical Experience INSIDE THE WILD HEART

GROUP DOT BR, New York's only Brazilian theatre company, has announced the extension of the streaming production of Clarice Lispector's INSIDE THE WILD HEART, adapted for the stage by Andressa Furletti and Debora Balardini, directed by Linda Wise.

The virtual performance of INSIDE THE WILD HEART will play a limited engagement online platform, gather.town. On the site, audiences will be able to navigate through the virtual brownstone and enjoy three floors of video performances, photography, and audio, simultaneously much like the live show which occurred in person during a New York run in 2018. Performances continue Friday, February 12 and continue through Sunday, March 28. Tickets for all performances are $15-$50 and available at Group.BR.com.

INSIDE THE WILD HEART is an immersive theatrical experience based on the works of Clarice Lispector, Brazil's most acclaimed female writer, presented in New York in 2016 and 2018. The show transported the audience directly inside Lispector's heart creating an experience that encouraged them to engage with literature on a sensory level. Now the 2018's filmed performance is available for viewers around the world through the gather.town platform, allowing the audience to navigate through the three virtual floors of Aich Studio, a preserved 19th-century space in the heart of Gramercy Park. Similar to the live show, the audience will be able to access 11 different journeys and choose whom to follow, where to go, and how much time to spend in each room. In doubt of what to do just ask "If you were you, how would you be and what would you do?".

The show integrates visual arts, film, music & performance art, which embodies the writer's deepest feelings, serving as an entry point to Clarice's incredible work, still mostly unknown in the US. The performers embody the writer's biggest themes such as identity, solitude, madness, faith, time, violence, maternity, childhood and freedom accompanied by the awarded violinist Mario Forte.

The production stars Debora Balardini, Mirko Faienza, Patricia Faolli, Andressa Furletti, Fabiana Mattedi, Gio Mielle, Gonçalo Ruivo, Yasmin Santana, Ibsen Santos, and Montserrat Vargas.

Produced by Monica Vilela and Roberta Fernandes the production featured scenic design and art installations by Montserrat Vargas and Andressa Furletti, costume design by Jussara Lee, and lighting design by Charlie Jarboe. Sergio Krakowski created the original score and Paul Leopold the video design and operations. Kristin Rion was the stage manager with Stephanie Machado as the director's assistant. Production interns were Mitchell Bueno, Marli Lilja, Fabia Lucyana, and Sami Mushi. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.