Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw to Continue With I'LL LEAVE IT TO YOU

The show will perform on Monday April 29, 2024, at 7PM.
Gingold Theatrical Group will continue the 19th season of Project Shaw with Noël Coward’s I’ll Leave It to You. Inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, Project Shaw is a special series of Script-In-Hand performances that aim to provoke peaceful discussion and activism. Each performance is followed by a lively post-show discussion with the cast and director. Directed by David Staller, I’ll Leave It to You will be presented at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre on Monday April 29, 2024, at 7PM. To learn more and reserve tickets, visit symphonyspace.org/events/vp-ill-leave-it-to-you.
The cast of I’ll Leave It to You will feature Aaron Lee Battle (Captain Brassbound’s Conversion), Susan Cella (The Rose Tattoo), Veanne Cox (Wedding Band), Dan Domingues (A Sherlock Carol), Devin Kessler (The Panic of ’29), Susannah Perkins (Grief Hotel), Vishaal Reddy (“Insomnia”), Thomas Jay Ryan (Enemy of the People), Evie Shuckman (Parable of the Sower).
Noël Coward’s I’ll Leave It to You tells the story of a widow with five grown children, Mrs. Dermot (Veanne Cox), who turns to her mysterious brother Dan (Thomas Jay Ryan) for help. Uncle Dan, thought to be a millionaire, arrives to find an idle family ready to live on his money. He announces that he is doomed to die and that he will leave his money to the family member who has made the most of their life before he leaves. This amazingly accomplished zany comedy was Coward’s first out of the box!
According to David Staller, “It was the plays of George Bernard Shaw that fired Noël Coward’s creative imagination. Noël Coward aspired to be the ‘new’ Shaw with his first play, I’ll Leave It to You. That was until he arranged a meeting with Shaw who assured him that an original Noël Coward would offer a far more compelling voice than yet another Shaw wannabe. ‘I’m already taken. Be yourself!’ said Shaw. Noël Coward began his acting career with my godmother, Hermione Gingold, when they were both children and remained devoted friends until his death in 1973. It is for Gingold that we named Gingold Theatrical Group!”
Additional readings for the 19th season of Project Shaw will include Shaw’s highly entertaining Heartbreak House on May 20 and an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s theoretical romantic short story about Shakespeare’s sonnets, The Portrait of Mr. W.H. on June 24 to help kick-off NYC Pride week. All Project Shaw readings will be presented in a concert-reading format at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space. Tickets are $40 and will be available for purchase by calling 212-864-5400 or visiting www.symphonyspace.org. Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre is an accessible space. Infra-red hearing devices will also be available.
Now celebrating its 19th year, Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw made history in December 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays, including full-length works, one-acts and sketches. Project Shaw also presents plays by writers who share Shaw’s activist socio-political views and embrace human rights and free speech, including Anton Chekhov, Henrik Ibsen, Elizabeth Robins, Rachel Crothers, Arthur Wing Pinero, Oscar Wilde, James Matthew Barrie, and Harley Granville-Barker. GTG’s other programs include its new play development and educational programs. For those interested in lively off-site discourses, each Project Shaw event is followed by a talk-back with cast members. This script-in-hand series is also a direct link to Gingold’s SPEAKERS’ CORNER New Play Development Program, dedicated to creating new plays inspired by these classic works of theatrical activism.
GTG’s recent highly acclaimed Off-Broadway engagement of Shaw’s Arms and the Man will be streamed online later this year.
