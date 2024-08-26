Gianmarco Soresi Brings THEATER ADULT To Joe's Pub This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Gianmarco Soresi's live show, Theater Adult is set for another installment at Joe's Pub on October 20, 2024.

Attendees will be in for an evening that blends the joy, drama, and nostalgia of theater with the wit and humor of Gianmarco Soresi. Known for his sharp comedic mind and deep love for the performing arts, Soresi—himself a theater kid turned stand-up comedian—invites audiences on a hilarious and heartfelt journey through the highs and pitfalls of a life colored by the stage.

Theater Adult is more than just a show; it's a celebration of the theater kid in all of us. Whether you were the lead in your high school's production of Les Mis or the chorus member who stole the show with a single line, this night is for you. With stories that range from first auditions to final bows, Gianmarco brings his signature comedic style to explore what it means to carry the passion for performance into adulthood.

Joining him on stage will be a lineup of Broadway and Off-Broadway stars, sharing their own tales of theatrical triumphs and tribulations. Expect show-stopping duets, candid interviews, and the kind of humor that only someone who's been both the star and the understudy can deliver.

“This show is a love letter to everyone who's ever been bitten by the theater bug,” says Soresi. “It's about those moments of pure joy when the spotlight hits, the friendships forged in the wings, and the times when our passion for performing made us who we are today. Whether you're still on stage or just reminiscing about the glory days, Theater Adult is a place to laugh, sing, and celebrate that part of yourself.”

In this second installment of Theater Adult, audiences can expect a vibrant mix of humor, music, and wholehearted storytelling, all wrapped up in the unique theatrical flair that only Gianmarco Soresi can deliver.

