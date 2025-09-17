Genoveva Productions to Present THE SELFLESS SISTER at The Producers Club Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Genoveva Productions and Upbeat Performances Ltd. will present THE SELFLESS SISTER, a new play written by Julia Genoveva, at The Producers Club Theatre – The Royal Theatre (358 West 44th Street, New York, NY).

Performances will take place Friday, September 19 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, September 20 at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, September 21 at 3:00 p.m.

The play reunites siblings Amanda, Ernesto, Marisol, and Marisol’s husband, Michael, after the death of their mother. They have not seen each other since the sudden passing of their father five years earlier. Amanda, who had been her mother’s caretaker, reveals her own long-held plans as the family navigates grief, tension, and the shifting dynamics of lives lived apart.

Through this reunion, The Selfless Sister examines the complexities of family history and the emotions that surface when relatives are brought back together by loss.

The Selfless Sister will be performed September 19–21, 2025, at The Producers Club Theatre – The Royal Theatre (358 West 44th Street, NYC). Tickets and more information: thegreenroom42.venuetix.com