GRUESOME PLAYGOUND INJURIES Comes to the Kraine Theater

Make It Happen has announced its upcoming production of Rajiv Joseph's Gruesome Playground injuries which will be going up at the Kraine Theater. Directed by Laura Carswell this powerful play will have a run of six shows total so get your tickets while you can.

A play from celebrated playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Jospeh. Over the course of 30 years, the lives of Kayleen and Doug intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together.

Gruesome Playground Injuries had its world premiere in October 2009 at the Alley Theater in Houston, Texas. This timeless play explores the deep friendship between Doug and Kayleen who never seem to be able come together at the right time. The travails of life break them apart and gruesome injuries bring them back together. Doug believes that Kayleen is his guardian angel and her touch is what mends his wounds. Kayleen's profound trauma from the abandonment of her mother and asshole father doesn't allow for the acceptance of Dougs love. Their bond is not typical and difficult to understand at times but it is love nonetheless. Their deep routed pain although individualized is their connection and way back together.

Over the course of 30 years, the lives of Kayleen and Doug intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together.