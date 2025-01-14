GOODBYE, MY FANCY to be Present as Final Installment for CSC's Rediscovery Readings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Classic Stage Company revealed that Goodbye, My Fancy will be the final reading in The Rediscovery Readings series, which features plays by female playwrights who shaped American theater. Goodbye, My Fancy, by Emmy Award winner Fay Kanin (His and Hers) and directed by Jess Chayes, will be held on Monday February 10 at 7pm at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.



Agatha Reed is now an esteemed member of the U.S. Congress, but when she's asked to return to her college to receive an honorary degree, something about being back on campus has her behaving more like a teenager. Old flames meet new sparks in this 1948 comedy, as the powers that be start to wonder if Agatha's free spirit might unleash something in their young students that they never expected. Casting will be announced at a later date.



In honor of its 2024-25 season, CSC is shining a light on American women who were writing the classics of the early 20th century but whose legacies have been muted by time. Join us for four play readings that will take you from 1900 through the 1950s, all leading up to CSC’s much-anticipated March 2025 production of Wine in the Wilderness by Alice Childress, in which the women of the 1960s have their say! The first reading, held on September 23, was Miss Lulu Bett by Zona Gale (Faint Perfume) and directed by Sheryl Kaller followed by Trifles and Other Plays: An Evening of Short Plays on October 21 featuring Trifles by Susan Glaspell, Florence by Alice Childress, and Soldadera by Josefina Niggli, all directed by Cristina Angeles. The third reading was The Member of the Wedding, by Carson McCullers (The Heart is a Lonely Hunter) and directed by Francesca Sabel, on December 2. Goodbye, My Fancy by Emmy Award winner Fay Kanin (His and Hers) and directed by Jess Chayes (Jane Anger) is the final installment of the series.



