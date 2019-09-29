GOLDEN GIRLS LIVE Celebrates 1800 Performances and Extends Through 2020

The Golden Girls Live celebrated 1800 performances on September 28th, and has been extended through 2020.

Audiences loved the long-running NBC sitcom The Golden Girls, tuning in weekly to laugh at the often bawdy antics and hilarious quips of geriatric roomies Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia. The show won a Primetime Emmy Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and an Emmy for each actress over the course of its seven seasons.

16 Years Ago on August 15, 2003, The Golden Girls LIVE: On Stage! was created by Peter Mac and John Mac as a loving tribute in the style of Brady Bunch LIVE. In fact, they created an even more loving drag PARODY of everyone's favorite sitcom. The shows use spot-on impersonations of the original Actresses as source material (they play Estelle Getty and Beatrice Arthur respectively) and by creating original parody situations, they realized that there was an audience to relive and attend a live taping of this revered sitcom. No two shows are alike due to the unique improv-based approach that the Macs have created.

The Macs then toured the country coast to coast (NYC to LA to Boston to Las Vegas now back to NYC) and to date over 1,750 performances. To celebrate their 16th Anniversary of creating The Original Golden Girls LIVE: On Stage! they have decided to bring her home to NYC for the first time in 15 years. The 'Lost' Episodes written by Peter Mac gives the fans what they have always wanted - the reunion they never got - and no Golden Palace does not count. So come see what reunites these four amazing women, and be prepared to laugh and cry just like it was 1992.

So here comes the loving parody Off-Broadway to Producers Club (358 W44th St. NY, NY 10036) in the Grand Theatre. The show re-opened on April 13, 2018, and currently selling tickets through December 2020. This 70-minute show adds to the humor with an all-male cast portraying the silver-haired ladies live on stage as if they had never left their Miami home.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You