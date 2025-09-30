 tracker
GOING TO THE CHAPEL World Premiere Dark Comedy is Coming to The Players Theatre

Performances will run from October 9th-12th 7pm showtimes except for Sunday the show starts at 3pm.

By: Sep. 30, 2025
GOING TO THE CHAPEL World Premiere Dark Comedy is Coming to The Players Theatre Image
The Players Theatre the host for the Annual Boo Festival presents in association with Kingdom Theatre, the World Premiere Dark Comedy, Going to the Chapel play by Actress- singer -Playwright Susan "Dr Sue" Horowitz.

The exciting new work is Directed by Kingdom Theatre's Artistic Director, Nickolas The III. Featuring stellar cast of, Thomas Bitler and Sasha Henriques.

The play will run for four days down at Greenwich village's The Players Theatre. October 9th-12th 7pm showtimes except for Sunday the show starts at 3pm. Tickets available for $30 however friends and family can get a discount by using code, CAST. 




