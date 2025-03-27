GLASS. KILL. WHAT IF IF ONLY. IMP. Extends at The Public

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Public Theater will begin previews for GLASS. KILL. WHAT IF IF ONLY. IMP., a quartet of inventive new works written by playwright Caryl Churchill and directed by Obie Award winner James Macdonald, with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Thursday, April 3. The first time the four plays will be presented together, GLASS. KILL. WHAT IF IF ONLY. IMP. officially opens in The Public’s Martinson Hall on Wednesday, April 16. Originally scheduled to close on Sunday, May 4, the production has now been extended through Sunday, May 11.

A girl made of glass. Gods and murders. A pack of ghosts. And a secret in a bottle. A kaleidoscope of stories. James Macdonald directs these wildly inventive new works.

GLASS. KILL. WHAT IF IF ONLY. IMP. marks Churchill’s return to The Public Theater, continuing a four-decade-long relationship with The Public Theater that began with the Obie Award-winning North American premiere of Top Girls in 1982. The Public has since produced Fen, Serious Money, Ice Cream with Hot Fudge, The Skriker, and Drunk Enough to Say I Love You?.

The complete cast of GLASS. KILL. WHAT IF IF ONLY. IMP. includes Japhet Balaban, Ruby Blaut, John Ellison Conlee, Adelind Horan, Maddox Morfit-Tighe, Deirdre O'Connell, Cecilia Ann Popp, Sathya Sridharan, Junru Wang, and Ayana Workman. Kyle Cameron, Orlagh Cassidy, and Anya Whelan-Smith serve as understudies.

GLASS. KILL. WHAT IF IF ONLY. IMP. features scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Bray Poor, stunt coordination by Michael Rossmy, and dialect coaching by Amanda Quaid. Caroline Englander serves as production stage manager and Luisa Sánchez Colón as stage manager.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

Comments