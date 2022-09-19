Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for I WANNA F*CK LIKE ROMEO AND JULIET at 59E59 Theaters

I Wanna F*ck Like Romeo and Juliet begins previews October 20, 2022, in Theater C and opens October 26 for a run through November 5, 2022.  

Sep. 19, 2022  

59E59 Theaters and New Light Theater Project have announced casting for I Wanna F*ck Like Romeo and Juliet by Andrew Rincón (That Rhythm in the Blood) and directed by Jesse Jou (Bruise & Thorn). I Wanna F*ck Like Romeo and Juliet begins previews October 20, 2022, in Theater C and opens October 26 for a run through November 5, 2022.


The cast of I Wanna F*ck Like Romeo and Juliet will include Juan Arturo ("Blue Bloods") as Alejandro, Greg Cuellar (Comedy of Errors) as Valentine, Jacqueline Guillén (Man Cave) as Cupid, Ashton Muñiz (The Inheritance) as Benny, and Elizabeth Ramos (On That Day in Amsterdam) as Betti.


I Wanna F*ck Like Romeo and Juliet will feature intimacy & fight choreography by
Denise H. Hurd, scenic design by Brittany Vasta, costume design by Antonio Consuegra, lighting design by Annie Wiegand, and sound design by Margaret Montagna. Jenna Arkontaky is the Props Master, and TJ Craftsman is the Technical Director. B. Rafidi serves as Production Stage Manager, with Kyle S. Ronyecs as Assistant Stage Manager and Sommer Schaap as Production Assistant. Casting is by Gama Valle. William Steinberger is the Artistic Producer.

Snow in July, comets falling from the sky... the world is thrown into chaos as Cupid rips off her wings and gives up on Love. But her old flame Saint Valentine has a plan to bring
her spirit back up, and it involves reigniting the flame between two humans, Alejandro and Benny.

Moving from the Heavens to Hackensack, I Wanna F*ck Like Romeo and Juliet is a love story of epic proportions that investigates gods and mortals, realism and fantasy,
and the shame and joy within Queer love of Color. I Wanna F*ck Like Romeo and Juliet is presented as part of New Light Theater Project's 2022 New Light New Voices Fall Festival. New Light Theater Project is a Co-Op Resident Company at 59E59 Theaters.


The performance schedule for I Wanna F*ck Like Romeo and Juliet is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm, Saturday - Sunday at 2:30pm. Exceptions: there will be no performance Tuesday October 25.


Tickets

to I Wanna F*ck Like Romeo and Juliet begin at $30 and are on sale now at www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/i-wanna-fck-like-romeo-and-juliet/.


