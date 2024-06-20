Frog & Peach Theatre Company to Present TINKERBELL THEATRE at the LGBT Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Frog & Peach Theatre Company will present TINKERBELL LIVE at THE LGBT CENTER at 12 NOON.

Join TINKERBELL LIVE for a wacky, bilingual trip into Fairy Land starring Anuj Parikh (PRINCE DREAMBOAT), Erica Cafarelli (PRINCESS SNOW WHITE), Jaixa Irizarry (LITTLE ROSA RIDING HOOD), Jonathan Reed Wexler (THE EVIL QUEEN), DazMann Still (WOODSMAN WILL), & Lenny Ciotti* (RINGMASTER RON). Written and directed by Lynnea Benson. Original Music & Lyrics by Ted Zurkowski. Costumes by Bengal.

Seating is limited. Reserve your seats today at TINKERBELL LIVE

TINKERBELL THEATRE is appropriate for kids (and former kids) ages 4 and up.

Visit Frog & Peach Theatre Co on Facebook, Instagram, & Tiktok, and subscribe to TINKERBELL ONLINE on YouTube!

Frog & Peach Theatre Company is widely known for its thrilling and fast-paced Main Stage productions of Shakespeare's plays, Tinkerbell Live is our rip-roaring, interactive gift of theatre to ALL New York families. Based on classic fairy tales, TINKERBELL LIVE brings a New York edge and sassiness to the youngest audiences, parents, and grandparents. Other projects include New Plays (Verbatim, starring Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons), College Fun (opening Fall 2024 at Theatre For The New City), and an Arts Education program for formerly homeless New Yorkers with mental health challenges.

