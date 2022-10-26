Fountain Theatre Gives Women A Voice With Free Readings of MY BODY, NO CHOICE

Following last summer's triumphant readings of Lisa Loomer's Roe and with the midterm elections upon us, The Fountain Theatre once again jumps into action to give women a voice. The Fountain joins 20 theaters and universities across the U.S. to present two evenings of My Body, No Choice, staged readings of monologues commissioned by Washington D.C.'s Arena Stage. Eight of America's most exciting female playwrights share what choice means to them through the telling of fiction and non-fiction stories rooted in personal experience.

• Written by Lee Cataluna, Fatima Dyfan, Lisa Loomer, Dael Orlandersmith, Sarah Ruhl, Mary Hall Surface, V (formerly Eve Ensler), and "Anonymous"

• Directed by Judith Moreland

• Starring Veralyn Jones, Tamika Katon-Donegal, Jenny O'Hara, Amy Pietz, Pam Trotter

• Presented by The Fountain Theatre



WHEN:

• Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.*

*The performance on Nov. 3 will be livestreamed on the Fountain website.



WHERE:

The Fountain Theatre

5060 Fountain Ave.

Los Angeles CA 90029

(Fountain at Normandie)