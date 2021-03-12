Flushing Town Hall Hosts Virtual Jazz Jam Anniversary

Marking one year since going online amid the pandemic, Flushing Town Hall's wildly popular monthly Jazz Jams continue to draw participants from across the globe and close to home. This April, the cultural gem will celebrate both National Jazz Appreciation Month and Poetry Month with its Virtual Jazz Jam: Celebrating the Legacy of Louis Armstrong on Wednesday, April 14 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Since going online in April 2020, the Jazz Jams have been popular monthly features, reaching more than 7,000 viewers, and exceeding 1,700 engagements online and becoming a haven for jazz lovers from around the world with musicians joining from across the U.S. and from as far away as Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Ireland, Trinidad and Japan.

"Our virtual music event has been a wild and illuminating ride! I hear the same reaction from the 120+ musicians and singers who have participated: initial reluctance, followed by a feeling of ecstasy once they've done it: delighted to have had a project to focus on, happy at having learned something new, and an instant request to do it again asap," says Carol Sudhalter, Flushing Town Hall's Jazz Band leader. "Like me, most thought they could not handle, or did not care to delve into, the virtual aspects of music performance. We all missed our bands. But the pandemic forced us into new dimensions: arranging, using video, learning to use home recording tools, overdubbing, thinking in new combinations of sound and musical colors."

Flushing Town Hall's monthly Jazz Jam is supported by the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation and has been led since 2016 by Astoria resident Carol Sudhalter. House band members include illustrious musicians such as Joe Vincent Tranchina, Scott Neumann and Eric Lemon, who pay tribute to the great Louis Armstrong, performing songs associated with the legendary trumpeter/vocalist every month. Every month, jazz musicians have come together to play tunes reflecting each month's theme.

Musicians interested in participating on April 14, 2021 should email education@flushingtownhall.org with the suggested three- to four-minute tune they intend to play. The performance can be live or a pre-recorded audio or video (but not a professional, edited recording such as a CD or YouTube video).

Musicians who performed in 2020 are now welcome to return. Each month, up to five returning musicians and up to 15 new musicians can participate. Selection is on a first-come, first-served basis.Anyone is invited to listen and can simply tune in to Flushing Town Hall's Facebook page or Zoom on Wednesday, April 14 at 7:00 PM (ET) to join the live event for free, without registration.

