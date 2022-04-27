Florencia Cuenca Performs 'Burn' for Jaime Lozano's BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH Series

Broadstream has announced Broadway en Spanglish, a new digital series featuring musical arrangements by Jaime Lozano (Tlatelolco) and vocal performances by Florencia Cuenca (Children of Salt). The first episode of the series is now available for streaming on the new, free-for-user streaming platform, Broadstream.

From the prolific musical mind of Jaime Lozano comes Broadway en Spanglish, a Broadstream original series that rearranges and reimagines iconic show tunes using, you guessed it, Spanglish. Accompanied by a first-class mariachi band, Florencia Cuenca makes music magic with Lozano's smart arrangements, and delivers powerful, authentic, fresh interpretations of some of musical theater's finest.

"As a brown Mexican immigrant with an accent, I don't yet have many options to be a leading lady on a Broadway show, so I am working to create opportunities for people like me to be on stage," said Florencia Cuenca. "As I work towards that dream, I am experimenting with how my mixed musical upbringing could reimagine my favorite musical theatre songs, playing with not only the 'mezcla' of musical traditions but how an immigrant woman learning a second language sounds when she speaks."

ABOUT BROADSTREAM:

Broadstream is a new free-for-the-user, arts and arts adjacent streaming platform featuring professional content created by and starring diverse voices. The new streaming platform launched this winter with over 75 original content pieces, and spans genres including theater, comedy, music, spoken word, politics, fandom and more. Broadstream proudly empowers and features artists who have too often been historically marginalized, dedicating their platform to amplifying their voices and highlighting art that meets the moment in pursuit of artistic justice. The platform is free to the user with no financial barrier to entry.

BIOS

Jaime Lozano (Composer): Considered by Lin-Manuel Miranda as the "next big thing" on Broadway. Joe's Pub Working Group 2020-2022. The Civilians R&D Group 2020-2021. JACK Resident Artist 2021. Selected works:a??Tlatelolcoa??(Mexican Premiere),a??Mythsa??(Mexican Premiere),a??El Otro Oza??-formerlya??The Yellow Brick Road- (Off-Broadway & National Tour),a??Carmen La Cubanaa??(European Tour),a??Children ofa??Salta??(NYMF 2016 "Best of Fest" Production),a??A Never-Ending Linea??(Comédie Nation in Paris, France & Off-Broadway),a??Savagea??(UAB at Birmingham),a??Present Perfecta??(Live & In Color). Albums: "Tlatelolco," R.Evolución Latina's "Dare to Go Beyond," Doreen Montalvo's "American Soul/Latin Heart," "A Never-Ending Line," "Jaime Lozano and the Familia: Songs by an Immigrant" with liner notes by Lin-Manuel Miranda; these last three released by Broadway Records. Film: "In The Heights" (orchestrations), "Tick, Tick... Boom!" (cameo). Currently working on: "Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2", "Broadway in Spanglish" anda??Desaparecidas. BFA: Music & Composition, Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León; MFA: NYU/Tisch, Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (Full Tuition Scholarship); part of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. Proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America, AFM Local 802, BMI and GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY voting member.

Florencia Cuenca (Vocalist) is a brown Mexican immigrant singer, actress, and songwriter based in New York City. She made her first album "Aquí - Los Nuevos Standards" produced by husband Jaime Lozano which BwayTunes.com calls "One of the most unique cover albums of recent memory," and subsequently toured all around Mexico, Latin America and New York City, performing in some of the most prestigious jazz venues and festivals and being awarded with the Hot House Jazz Award 2016 for Best New Jazz Artist.a??She has performed Off-Broadway in numerous shows, includinga??Children of Salta??(NYMF 2016 Best of Fest) anda??A Never-Ending Linea??(album released by GRAMMY award winner label Broadway Records).a??She has also appeared in Mexican Telenovelas such as "Te Sigo Amando" and "De Pocas, Pocas Pulgas", "Muchachitas, Como Tú", "La Rosa de Guadalupe", among many others; and she was a co-host for Univision's "A Que No Te Atreves" among Sofia Vergara, produced by Cristina Saralegui.