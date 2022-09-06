Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022 AWARDS SEASON
Finalists Announced for Twelfth Annual Clive Barnes Awards

Theater finalists are Justin Cooley—Kimberly Akimbo; Jasai Chase-Owens—Sanctuary City; Erin Wilhelmi—To Kill a Mockingbird; and Samantha Williams—Caroline, or Change.

Sep. 06, 2022  
Finalists Announced for Twelfth Annual Clive Barnes Awards

The Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation has announced the date for the 12th Annual Clive Barnes Awards. Hosted by New York 1's Frank DiLella, the presentation of the awards recognizing excellence in theater and dance will take place on Sunday, September 18th, 2022 at 3pm at the Westbeth Studio, 11th floor, 55 Bethune Street, (in Greenwich Village) New York, NY.

The finalists for this year's Theater Artist Award are Justin Cooley-Kimberly Akimbo; Jasai Chase-Owens-Sanctuary City; Erin Wilhelmi-To Kill a Mockingbird; and Samantha Williams-Caroline, or Change.

This year's Dance Artist Award finalists are Zimmi Coker-American Ballet Theatre; Erica Lall-American Ballet Theatre; Mira Nadon-New York City Ballet; and Jake Tribus-Gibney Dance Company.

The winners will be announced during the ceremony on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

All finalists receive a cash prize of $500, while the winners will each receive an award of $5000.

Previous finalists in theater include Annaleigh Ashford, MJ Rodriquez, Derek Klena, Rob McClure, Alex Sharp, and Timothée Chalamet.

Previous finalists in dance include Isaabella Boylston, Lauren Lovette, Lloyd Mayor, Calvin Royal III, Zoey Anderson, Gemma Bond, and Indiana Woodward.

The finalists and winners for the dance and theater awards are chosen by a Selection Committee, which is comprised of critics and performers in each field. This year's selection committee for the Clive Barnes Awards includes Mindy Aloff, William H. Ausman, Diana Byer, Jenny Chiang , Frank DiLella, Nicole Duffy, Erik Forrest Jackson, Marshall Heyman, Patrick Pacheco and William Whitener.

THE CLIVE & VALERIE BARNES FOUNDATION

Throughout his professional life, Clive Barnes was caring and generous to his colleagues and friends; always ready to advise and listen. After his death, many condolence letters spoke of his generosity and practical help, especially to young people. In this spirit, The Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation was formed in 2009 to create Annual Awards giving recognition, encouragement and financial support to two talented young professionals and, thus, honoring the memory of the many years of critical work and the warm personal generosity of Clive Barnes.

The Foundation gives an Annual Award to two talented young professions in the artistic fields of dance and theater.

The Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation Board of Directors includes William H. Ausman, Charles Askegard, Diana Byer, Pia Catton, George Dorris, Paloma Herrera, Holly Jones, Michelle Mathesius, Lloyd Mayor, Michael Riedel, and Spring Sirkin.



