Ferry's Landing NYC Announces Cast For LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY: THE MUSICAL At the Duplex

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FERRY'S LANDING NYC has announced the cast of the original stage show Little House on the Ferry: The Musical, a heartwarming and humorous musical set on Fire Island, which will begin previews on Tuesday, October 15, with an opening night scheduled for Wednesday, October 30.

Little House on the Ferry: The Musical, which features book, music, and lyrics by Rob Gould, is directed by Victoria Rae Sook and choreographed by Michael McCrary. Quenton Ellis serves as music director and Corey Kline is the music producer.

The cast includes Charles Osborne as Randall, Andrew Leggieri as Timothy, Troy Valjean Rucker as Jake, Christopher Harrod as Donnie, Gilberto Saenz as Antonio, Felipe Galganni as Xana DuMe, with Kailin Brown and Manuela Agudelo as the Greek chorus. The cast also features immersive artists Andre Jordan, Deon Oliverio, and Andreas Wyder.

With the looming Marriage Equality vote in the New York Senate, four friends meet up on Fire Island for a weekend of passion, politics, and Planter's Punch. Join them on a fantastical journey of queer love, chosen family, and self-acceptance, led by a wayward drag queen and her unusual Greek chorus. It's time to #jumpthatfence in this new immersive nightclub musical.

Little House on the Ferry: The Musical is designed by Shawn Lewis, with costumes by Tyler Mark Holland, lighting by Zach Pizza, sound by Ryk Lewis, and props by Mikaela Baca-Dorion. Benjamin Hawkin serves as production stage manager, with Grace Griffin and Michele Correggio as stage managers.

FERRY'S LANDING NYC is the Fire Island-themed space reopening the iconic venue The Duplex, a beloved home to both established stars and rising talent since the 1960s – revitalizing the historic club with unforgettable new performances. Located in the heart of the historical West Village, the upstairs cabaret space has been closed due to fire damage since 2022.

In addition to Little House on the Ferry, FERRY'S LANDING NYC will feature Sultry Shores: The Fire Island Cabaret, a naughty, nautical cabaret features sexy cirque stars, outrageous comedy, and vivid vocals; and “Farandole Dance Party,” a vibrant celebration with electrifying music and dance. All three attractions begin performances on October 15, 2024 and run through January 5, 2025. For tickets and further information, visit FerrysLandingNYC.com.

Sultry Shores: The Fire Island Cabaret celebrates a summer of Fire Island love, lust, and liberally poured libations in this cheeky and riotous new show. Sultry Shores features the songs of international pop sensation MINOE, recently highlighted by Rolling Stone in their “Global Artists Spotlight,” who also stars in the show.

Farandole is a special dance party that starts when the other shows finish. Dim the lights and let the DJ spin for these themed, late-night events. Enjoy the decadent beats and delicious go-go dancers, and bring your wildest looks and hottest moves to the floor.

FERRY'S LANDING NYC is produced by Rob Gould and Fever Labs with Ripple Effect Artists. Anthony Francavilla of FORM Theatrical serves as general manager. The producing team also includes Benjamin Feldman (Pippin, Company).

FERRY'S LANDING NYC is located at 61 Christopher Street, NYC 10014. Little House on the Ferry: The Musical runs Tuesdays through Sundays at 7:30 PM (doors open at 6:00 PM) starting on Tuesday, October 15. The show runs approximately two hours. Sultry Shores: The Fire Island Cabaret runs Tuesdays through Sundays at 9:30 PM. The Farandole dance party takes place Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with doors opening at 11:00 PM. Pricing and ticket packages, currently on sale, are available at FerrysLandingNYC.com.

Little House on the Ferry: The Musical

Charles Osbourne (Randall) has performed at the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center, the St. Louis Muny, LA's Ahmanson Theatre (CTG), Atlanta's Alliance Theatre; with Dane Cook, Susan Stroman, Carol Channing, Rebecca Romjin, and more. He has starred in six Off-Broadway plays and musicals, from Shakespeare to Spamilton. TV: “The Chambers (pilot, lead), “Oklahoma!” (PBS national, Will Parker), “Much Ado About Nothing” (PBS-NC, Friar Francis). Education: UNCSA.

Andrew Leggieri (Timothy) Broadway: Bandstand (Original Cast; Swing, u/s Jimmy Campbell). National/International Tours: Spamalot, Fame, Grease. Other Credits: The Bandstand (Paper Mill), Mary Poppins (Walnut Street), Sugar (J2 Spotlight), A Class Act, Grease, Cabaret, Damn Yankees, Beauty and the Beast, Singin' in the Rain, The Human Comedy, and others. TV: “Unforgettable.” BFA in Musical Theatre from Penn State University.

Troy Valjean Rucker (Jake) Off-Broadway: Relapse, Romeo & Bernadette. Regional: Natasha, Pierre… Great Comet; Mr. Holland's Opus; August Rush; Clybourne Park; Angels in America; The Scottsboro Boys; Shrek; Oklahoma!; Little Bunny Foo Foo; The Buddy Holly Story; Zanna, Don't!; Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens; L'Histoire du Soldat. National Tour: Jesus Christ Superstar. Europe: International Symphony Orchestra. Concerts/Opera: Carnegie Hall, New York City Opera, Lincoln Center (David Geffen Hall, Alice Tully Hall, Koch Theatre), The Kennedy Center, Aretha Franklin with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. TV/Commercials/Voiceovers: “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (NBC), Lifetime, History Channel, Investigation Discovery, UPN.

Christopher Harrod (Donnie) NYC/Off-Broadway: The Last Adam, Wonderful, The Groomer, The New Yorkers (Town Hall). Regional: The Bridges of Madison County, Bright Star (Farmers Alley), Long Day's Journey Into Night (Actors CoOp), Macbeth, Twelfth Night, Lost in Yonkers (Tennessee Rep), Biloxi Blues, Sugar Babies, Fiddler on the Roof, Guys & Dolls (The Barnes Theatre), Some Sweet Day (Goodspeed). TV/Film: “The Gilded Age,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Younger,” “American Horror Story,” “Bull,” @christopher9811

Gilberto Saenz (Antonio) is a Mexican-American actor, writer, and teaching artist based out of NYC. He is a proud Lin-Manuel Miranda Fellow and a graduate of Yale University. Select credits: Utah Shakespeare Festival (Emma the Musical, Romeo and Juliet, Julius Caesar), Milwaukee Rep (West Side Story, A Christmas Carol), Chain Theater (before the flood), Lean Ensemble Theater (Fun Home), and Disney Cruise Line Development (Hercules). gilbertosaenz.com @gilbertthehuman

Felipe Galganni (Xana DuMe) is a versatile Brazilian artist known for his work as an actor, tap dancer, singer, and drag performer. He boasts two decades of expertise in choreography, production, performance, and education. His contributions to promoting Brazilian culture in NYC earned him the prestigious Machado de Assis Medal, along with a Bistro Award for Unique Jazz Presentation. Felipe teaches tap dance at Steps on Broadway and has appeared in the Off-Broadway revival of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine as well as American Dream at Teatro LATEA. Under his drag persona Xana DuMe, he debuted The Rise of Xana DuMe in 2021 and has developed performances such as The Tap Dancing Drag Queen and Who She? Xana DuMe's new single “Who She?” is available on all streaming platforms. Additionally, Xana is a resident drag queen at The Duplex in NYC. @xana.dume and @galganni

Kailin Brown (Greek chorus) is making their NYC musical debut in Little House on the Ferry. She was most recently seen in the Broadway National Tour of Chicago 2023/2024 (Velma Kelly). Company member of ELSCO Dance Company and Thistle Dance.

Manuela Agudelo (Greek chorus) is a Colombian immigrant raised in Queens. She graduated from CUNY BA with a degree in social justice and another in performance art. Influenced by traditional Afro-Indigenous Colombian and modern techniques, she choreographed/directed Legado Dorado, a dance production that tells the stories of her matrilineal ancestors along with poetry, live music and film. Credits include In the Heights at the Gateway Playhouse and WPPAC, The Running Show by Monica Bill Barnes at City Center's Fall for Dance, and Xanadu at The Heights Players. Manuela founded the Queens-based art collective KALEIDOSPACE, which focuses on the intersection of art, activism, and community by providing accessible spaces for educational workshops, performances, and mutual aid.

Andre Jordan (Immersive Artist) Broadway: Diana the Musical. Off-Broadway: House of Telescopes. National Tours: Shrek the Musical, Joseph…Dreamcoat, Legally Blonde, Madagascar Live! UK. Regional: Jelly's Last Jam (Cape Fear Regional), The Rocky Horror Show (The Pioneer Theatre), Shrek the Musical (PCLO, Sacramento Music Circus, Tuacahn), A Christmas Carol (Wolfbane Productions), Working (ACT of CT), Smokey Joe's Café (Riverside Theatre). TV/Film: Diana the Musical (Netflix), “Law & Order” (NBC), “The Queens Project” (YouTube). @Jerseyzandrejordan.

Deon Oliverio (Immersive Artist) TV/Film: “Pose,” Chrissy Judy, The Hosts, and Everyday People. Theater: Rock of Ages (Lonny Barnett), La Cage aux Folles (Hannah), Rent (Angel), Grease (Doody), Cats (Mungojerrie), and A Chorus Line (Paul). Proud AEA member.

Andreas Wyder (Immersive Artist) National Tours: How the Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical (Young Max), Peter Pan 360 (Nibs the Lost Boy), Titanic: The Musical. Off-Broadway/NYC: Interstate (Theatre Row), Kerrigan/Lowdermilk's The Bad Years, workshops of Carner and Gregor's new musical Toast. Regional: world premiere of Mad Hatter the Musical, Mamma Mia!, Next to Normal, Matilda The Musical; Web Series: “Or So the Story Goes” (Indie Series Award, Best Supporting Actor Nomination) on SeekaTV. Traveled the world as Specialty Vocalist with Celebrity Cruises. Original music streaming on all platforms. andreaswyder.com / @AndreasWyder.

Victoria Rae Sook (Director) is a two-time Drama Desk Award Nominee as the Artistic Director and Founder of Food of Love Productions. She is a director, choreographer, dramaturge, actor, and producer and has held all these titles between Food of Love's four award-winning shows. Most recently she directed Next to Normal at the Scranton Shakespeare Festival and Seussical for IAMT. She is an ensemble member of No. 11 Productions and often choreographs and movement directs for the OnComm Award-winning The Show Must Go Online. A proud member of AEA, SAG-AFTRA, and SDC, favorite shows include The Mystery of Irma Vep, Carrie, Mamma Mia!, Grease, Shake & Bake: Love's Labour's Lost, Midsummer: a Banquet, Twelfth Night, and Gallathea. Victoria has also worked at The Public Theater in New York and remains on their over hire list for when they need a hand. She is a graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy and The University of South Florida. Up next: Alibi: An Agatha Christie Story at Bristol Riverside Theatre. victoriaraesook.com

Michael McCrary (Choreographer) is an international choreographer, content creator, producer, and educator. His choreographic portfolio spans diverse platforms and includes notable credits such as Mary Kay Summer Seminar 2023 (Metropolis Productions), TD Bank WOW and CEO Award Shows, RWS, MSC Cruise Lines, Iberostar Resorts, and Mariah Carey 2015 (Assistant Tap Choreography). He's choreographed productions of The Producers, Kinky Boots, Elf, Head Over Heels, Into the Woods, Falsettos, Grease, and Shrek. Michael was the associate choreographer for the first-ever musical in Saudi Arabia, featuring a cast of over 100 performers, eminent Arab superstars, and music penned by Prince Abdulrahman Bin Mosaad. As a performer, Michael has graced the stages of national and international tours of Shrek; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; Rent; Anything Goes; A Chorus Line; and Chicago. His favorite venues include Goodspeed, Maine State Music Theatre, and North Shore Music Theatre. He is the founder and owner of Michael McCrary VIBE, a performance-based event company that creates custom numbers for digital, live, and corporate events. He is a member of AEA and continues to inspire and influence the dance community through his work. @michaelmccraryb

Rob Gould (Book, music and lyrics) has devoted his life to marriage equality, from his beginnings as an Administrative Judge in New York City, to his life as a queer wedding officiant, playwright, and entrepreneur in Florida. He is making his debut in New York with Little House on the Ferry, which he has been developing for the last 14 years.

Comments