Comedian Colin Quinn Announces NYC Lucille Lortel Theatre Residency and National Tour

Comedian Colin Quinn announces the NYC residency and national tour of his new show Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope, which will stop at venues across the US through February 2022 following a November 2-20, 2021 run at The Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Quinn's NYC residency is the latest offering from the standup comedian and off-Broadway favorite whose past beloved shows include Red State Blue State, New York Story, Unconstitutional (all streaming on Netflix), and Long Story Short. Tickets for the NYC run of Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope are currently on sale, and all tour dates will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 24th at 10:00 AM Local Time with venue pre-sales on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tickets for both the NYC run and the national tour are available at www.ColinQuinn.com.

Colin Quinn has become one of the most beloved voices in comedy. His most recent one man show, Red State Blue State, premiered in January 2019 to rave reviews at The Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. The New Yorker lauded the hour as "among Quinn's funniest so far" and The New York Times lovingly described Quinn as a "barstool philosopher."

The show aired on CNN as the network's first comedy special in May 2019 and is currently streaming on Netflix. Red State Blue State followed the wildly successful off-Broadway run of Colin Quinn: The New York Story, directed by Jerry Seinfeld, and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short, which garnered a Drama Desk Award nomination.

Colin's book OVERSTATED: A Coast To Coast Roast of the 50 States came out on St Martin's Press in September 2020 with Publishers Weekly writing "Quinn's sardonic portrait of America in decline will resonate with readers suspicious of ideological stalwarts on both the right and the left" and NPR naming it one of its favorites of the year.

His HBO Max special/documentary Colin Quinn & FRIENDS: A PARKING LOT COMEDY SHOW premiered in November 2020. Part standup showcase and part documentary, the show was shot at a repurposed drive-in theater in Brooklyn. With a socially distanced audience and a lineup of NYC comedy staples, the special is a time capsule of live entertainment during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. Colin is also known for his beloved run hosting Weekend Update on NBC's iconic Saturday Night Live and as host of Comedy Central's classic fan favorite series Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn.

For more information and links to purchase tickets visit www.ColinQuinn.com.