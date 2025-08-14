FRIGID Nightcap to Return With BLOOM At Under St. Marks Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, August 29 at 10:30 PM, the East Village's favorite ungovernable late-night variety show returns to Under St. Marks Theatre with BLOOM - a lush, defiant celebration of art that thrives in hostile soil.

Part protest, part party, FRIGID Nightcap: BLOOM brings together some of New York City's most daring drag artists, burlesque performers, musicians, comics, poets, and performance outlaws for an unapologetic night of subversive joy.

"They tried to sterilize the future. We said: Pass the compost," says producer Edward Gibbons-Brown. "BLOOM is about more than survival-it's about growing something beautiful, messy, and alive in the cracks of systems that try to erase us."

This month's lineup features:

Bad Love, Good Babe-Alt rock + classic chic in a burlesque explosion from JayJayy.

Queen of Love and Hope-Two songs, two extremes-rage and joy-from Gravity.

Ball and Chain - Shibari self-tie meets carnival-barker fever dream from Britt Cannon.

Pixie Pierrot (Maura Pelczynski)-Monochromatic draglesque clown contemplates soil.

Sweet Princes - Queer musical comedy duo Ellis Durand & Erica.

Elise Baker - Even by misfit standards, she's one standup you can't look away from.

With resident chaos gardeners The Strange Girlzz and returning host Dora Diamond keeping the blooms gloriously unruly.

About the Theme: BLOOM

In an era of cultural crackdowns, rising fascism, and homogenizing AI, BLOOM centers queer people, immigrants, artists, disabled folks, people of color, and all those long under attack. The show imagines resistance not just as defense, but as generative, creative, and joyful - like a mycelium network spreading unseen, sustaining life underground.

This isn't polite resilience - it's ecstatic, irreverent, lush, and a little feral.

Event Details:

FRIGID Nightcap: BLOOM

Friday, August 29, 2025

10:30 PM

Under St. Marks Theatre, 94 St. Marks Place, New York, NY

Tickets + livestream available soon