FRIGID New York to Present 10th Annual Gotham Storytelling Festival

FRIGID New York will present the 10th Annual Gotham Storytelling Festival featuring some of the best storytellers in New York City including Jamie Brickhouse (Dangerous When Wet; National Storytelling Network Grand Slam winner; 4-time Moth champion), Michele Carlo (There Goes the Neighborhood; Story Collider; PBS' Stories from the Stage; MOTH GrandSlam), David Lawson ("Rage Restaurant" sketch on Comedy Central; host/curator of Queens Theatre's #QueensTheatreAtHome), Uno Osata (A 24-Decade History of Popular Music with Taylor Mac; With You!; exHOTic Other), Shailah Edmonds (Wild Child to Couture Style: The Shailah Edmonds Story), Jackson Sturkey (One Last Love Song with Jackson Sturkey), and Reilly Arena. The festival will run November 2-14 at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street between 2nd Avenue and Bowery). Performances will also be available to livestream from home. Tickets ($20 in-person; $15 online) will be available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc beginning October 7th.

Stories in Heels: Tall Tales of the Glamorous Women Who Changed My Life

Written & Performed by Jamie Brickhouse

From Joan Crawford to Joan Collins; from Mama Jean to Monica Lewinsky; from Peggy Lee to Joey Heatherton, Jamie Brickhouse has been the fly to the flames of these larger-than-life ladies. Brickhouse pays them glamorous homage with a cabaret-style evening of stories all told in high heels, giving tall tales new meaning.

What a Difference a Year Makes

Written & Performed by Michele Carlo

Michele Carlo has always been determined to find the"silver lining"; in anything. But has the "CoñoCarajo"; pandemic finally been what's tougher than she is?

ACES: Storytelling Sets From Some of NYC's Best

Created & Hosted by David Lawson

10-minute storytelling sets from folks who have had their work featured by The Moth, The Onion, The New Yorker, The Public Theater, and more. Hosted by David Lawson.

Animal Farm

Written & Performed by Reilly Arena

A one woman show adaptation of George Orwell's classic, Animal Farm. With a pair of sticks, I transform into every animal in this show and narrate.

A Star Alone

Written & Performed by Shailah Edmonds

This hilarious romp features a small town, naive girl, who despite all odds, makes it to the Couture runways of Paris which is the highest realm of modeling. After blindly going from one country to the next with no direction, and jaw dropping experiences, she is luckily guided by the men in her life to survive and achieve success.

The Devil

Written & Performed by Jackson Sturkey

A work in progress, for Jackson had never believed that the Devil lived in the house at the bottom of the hill. When at the end of the summer of 2018 he was asked if he remembered that teacher from his private Christian high school, he did not. This story unpacks the machinations of the institution and how they spent years hiding the Devil they know.

Still Sick: Stories of Long Covid

Written & Performed by Una Aya Osato and Friends

Join award-winning and critically acclaimed Una Aya Osato and friends for their first performance of stories navigating life with Long COVID. March 2020, NYC was the epicenter of the COVID-19 global pandemic. That's when we first became sick. Thousands of New Yorkers like us who contracted COVID-19 over the last year and a half have not gotten better. We are the Long Haulers. Come hear our stories about negotiating family, work and life in this new reality, and the community we've formed to make it through.