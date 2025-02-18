FRIGID New York Reveals Schedule Of Performances For 2025 New York City Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FRIGID New York will present the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks, wild project and the Chain Theatre, April 2-20. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at. All performances in the festival run 60 minutes or less.

The New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theater festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in an environment that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. New York City Fringe is a proud member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF) and the United States Associate of Fringe Festivals (USAFF).

UNDER St. Marks

A Crucible: a puritanical celebration of Witches and Turkeys

Written by Michael Toomey and Ensemble

Presented by The Humanist Project - New York, NY

A very merry, happy, spooky Thanksgiving day celebration of women, food, villainous men, and why America loves a good augment. A Crucible.

Sat April 5 at 3:40pm, Sat April 12 at 2pm, Mon April 14 at 8:10pm & Sat April 19 at 7pm

Airbag: a metaphor, or is it?

Written & Performed by Joshua Wagner - Roxbury, CT

"Oh man, I'm so glad he decided to not do a podcast." I am that guy who doesn't want to share his story on how neurodivergence played a part in my life, as another podcast.

Thu April 3 at 6:30pm, Sun April 6 at 5:20pm, Sat April 12 at 7pm & Thu April 17 at 6:30pm

Anti-Gone

Adapted by Sivan Raz from Sophocles with devised content by Katy Shafer, Maggie Dickinson, Devon Khalsa, Hila Shats and Eli Lomax. Translated by Ian Johnston

Presented by Needs More Work Productions - Queens, NY

Anti-Gone is a bold new adaptation of the beloved classic. Audiences take on an active part in determining the outcome of the thrilling drama, utilizing the most popular invention of Ancient Greece - the democratic vote. Is a happy ending for Antigone's story possible? Will we be able to find what has not been found in 2,500 years- a solution? "Giving Antigone a sense of possibility after all this time".

Sat April 5 at 7pm, Wed April 9 at 6:30pm, Wed April 16 at 9:50pm & Sat April 19 at 8:40pm

BENT THROUGH GLASS

Written & Performed by Alex Koltchak - Brooklyn, NY

Bent Through Glass is a father's chronicle detailing the loss of his daughter by suicide, and navigating through the remnants with his surviving family. Equal parts heart-breaking, harrowing, insightful, tender and hopeful...

Fri April 4th at 9:50pm, Sat April 5 at 2pm, Sat April 12 at 5:20pm & Mon April 14 at 6:30pm

Closed Doors

Written by Tim Hayes - Brick, NJ

Claire is a successful activist who finds herself stranded with her friend, Raven, in a NY City elevator during a severe winter storm. Unbeknownst to Claire, her estranged father, a Judge, is the third occupant in the elevator. Can this unlikely circumstance be the catalyst that causes a father and daughter to come to terms with their relationship?

Wed April 2 at 6:30pm, Wed April 9 at 8:10pm, Sun April 13th at 3:40pm & Sun April 20 at 2pm

Emoji: The Hieroglyphics of Our Time, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Send the Risky Text

Written & Performed by Aarushi Agni

It starts with 🏄🏽‍♀️ and ends with 🎈. Part love letter, part stand-up set and part iPhone commercial (jk), Aarushi Agni blends music, comedy and multimedia to explore whether emoji are the universal language of our time- or a crutch in a fractured society grasping at digital crumbs of connection. It'll have you like, 🤣🤣🤣 but also like, 🥺🥺🥺!

Sat April 5th at 10:20pm, Thu April 10 at 8:10pm, Fri April 18 at 6:30pm & Sat April 19th at 5:20pm

Faith in The Hope of The Absurd

Written & Performed by Nathanael Philip Mosher and Sean Conrad

Presented by PPDK Productions - Culver City, CA

Nathanael Philip Mosher and Sean Conrad bring you a moving, funny testimony replete with humor, heart, and the power of faith. Come see two young men deliver their accidentally hilarious testimony, telling the story of how they failed to live, lived to tell, and now tell the tale to live.

Mon April 7th at 8:10pm, Fri April 11 at 9:50pm, Sat April 12 at 10:20pm, Thu April 17 at 9:50pm & Sat April 19 at 2pm

Home Rule

Written by Liam Gibbons

Presented by Dragon Events LLC - New York, NY

Home Rule is a one-act dark comedy set in 1920s Ireland. The play explores gender, sex, and the interactions between individuals and faiths. Featuring a diverse cast of queer performers, this irreverent Catholic comedy is sure to be a bloody, fun journey of family and self-discovery.

Wed April 2 at 8:10pm, Sun April 6 at 3:40pm, Mon April 7 at 6:30pm & Fri April 11 at 8:10pm

How to Give Up on Your Dreams

Written & Performed by Meg Chizek

Presented by The Cat's Meow Productions - New York, NY

Embark on Meg Chizek's quest to follow her Broadway dreams! As she twirls through rejection, conformity, and even joins a dance cult, every pirouette leaves her in a spiral of existential dread forcing her to answer the ultimate question: who am I?! This heartfelt comedy will leave audiences feeling inspired, entertained, and at peace with their own life's twists and turns.

Sun April 6 at 7pm, Fri April 11 at 6:30pm, Sun April 13 at 5:20pm & Sun April 20 at 3:40pm

Jackie & Allison Into the Multiverse

Written by Jackie Skinner, Allison Villaseñor, Hayley Karl, and Will Auther - Brooklyn, NY

A chaotic and absurd trip to different universes. You're a part of it. Ultimately, it's adorable. Don't think too hard. Jackie and Allison are a comedy duo that originated in New York, but Jackie moved to Los Angeles, so now they have to visit each other. Clown. Sketch. Improv. Lovable idiots!

Thu April 3 at 9:50pm, Sat April 5 at 8:40pm, Mon April 7 at 9:50pm & Sun April 20 at 7pm

TEXAS ANNIE: The Legend of the Moan Ranger

Written by Jenn Howd and Roz Mihalko - Cincinnati, OH

Inspired by a real-life law, TEXAS ANNIE: The Legend of the Moan Ranger follows the campy, musical adventures of a renegade sex toy dealer in Texas when sex toys are declared illegal (think John Waters meets Rocky Horror). Expect spicy sing-alongs and raucous audience shout-backs. Strap on, er, in for a bawdy ride!...

Tue April 8 at 7pm, Wed April 9 at 9:50pm, Sat April 12 at 3:40pm, Mon April 14 at 9:50pm & Fri April 18 at 8:10pm

The Cruelty-Free Confessions of Hannah Blake

Written by Oliver Britten

Presented by AFAFO Media LLC - Franklinton, LA

Fresh off its run at EdFringe 2024, The Cruelty-Free Confessions of Hannah Blake is a darkly comedic tale and vivid portrait of a vegan serial killer who fears that her daughter will inherit her horrific legacy. Part cooking demonstration, part fever dream, Hannah revisits her encounters with victims who still live vibrantly in her mind.

Wed April 2 at 9:50pm, Fri April 4 at 8:10pm, Thu April 10 at 6:30pm, Thu April 17 at 8:10pm & Sun April 20 at 5:20pm

The List: A Traumady About Probiotic Masculinity

Written & Performed by Keith Serry - Montreal, QC

Masculinity can be toxic. Why not something with less fear? Fewer mediocre role models! Something more ... probiotic? The List is acclaimed storyteller Keith Serry's award-nominated, heartbreaking and hilarious search for guidance in a world where being "a good man" and being "the man" are two very different things.

Thu April 10 at 9:50pm, Sun April 13 at 7pm, Wed April 16 at 8:10pm & Sat April 19 at 3:40pm

The Phantom of the Opera's Friend

Written & Performed by Michael Landes - New York, NY

The Phantom of the Opera's tale has been repeated in stories and shows for decades. But unfortunately those versions completely ignore the Phantom's best friend and drinking buddy, Michel. Now, after many evenings with the Phantom at the café, Michel is finally ready to tell you all about his strange friend.

Sat April 12 at 8:40pm, Wed April 16 at 6:30pm, Fri April 18 at 9:50pm & Sat April 19 at 10:20pm

Two Nights In Altoona

Written by Lily Boulard - Brooklyn, NY

Cecilia has made it! After hustling for years as a struggling actor, Cecilia has finally secured a lead role on a Netflix show, a high level of notoriety as a stand-up comic, and a stable life in Los Angeles. But even up-and-coming stars like herself are susceptible to the hauntings of the past. On a trip to her home state of Pennsylvania, Cecilia is forced to confront her wounded relationship with her parents and address the traumas she has been ignoring for years. Will the modern-day starlet be up for the challenge? (Content Warning: Discussion of Eating Disorders and Suicide).

Thu April 3 at 8:10pm, Sat April 5 at 5:20pm, Sun April 13 at 2pm & Tue April 15 at 7pm

wild project

90 Years of Song and Scandal

Written & Performed by D'yan Forest - New York, NY

Comedienne, cabaret artist, and living legend D'yan Forest (currently Guinness World Records Title Holder for Oldest Female Comedian in the World) returns with a new show. D'yan, with her trusty ukulele in hand, takes the audience back to when she was just seven years old, telling the hilarious tales of her storied life that led her to become the 90-year-old woman she is today. Critics have called her everything from "saucy," "witty," "irrepressible," and a "naughty version of Betty White." D'yan performed on The Drew Barrymore Show, and has been featured in The New York Times, Time Out NY, New York Post, The Guardian, and France's Got Talent.

Thu April 3 at 6:30pm, Fri April 11 at 8:10pm, Thu April 17 at 6:30pm & Sun April 20 at 3:40pm

Bright White Light

Written by Simon Rodriguez - New York, NY

Bright White Light is a story told through a series of vignettes between the Grim Reaper and someone about to die. The play tackles themes of mortality, impermanence, and belonging.

Sat April 5 at 2pm, Thu April 10 at 6:30pm, Sat April 12 at 7pm & Tue April 15 at 6:30pm

Desperate: A Beverly Hills Manny

Written & Performed by Esmond Fountain - Atlanta, GA

Young, broke, and desperate, Esmond brings us along on his search for love and money in a city where it seems to constantly evade him. This hour-long comedy show playfully explores race and misadventures through sharp storytelling and relatable humor.

Sat April 5 at 8:40pm, Fri April 11 at 6:30pm, Sun April 13 at 2pm, Mon April 14 at 9:50pm & Thu April 17 at 8:10pm

Francis Grey and Case of His Dead Boyfriend

Written & Performed by Nathan Tylutki

Presented by nayXnay productions - Los Angeles, CA

Francis Grey & the Case of His Dead Boyfriend is a one-man whodunnit that explores family, love, and revenge. How far will Francis go to get justice? Anything could happen. Everyone is a suspect.

Sat April 5 at 10:20pm, Thu April 10 at 8:10pm, Sun April 13 at 5:20pm, Wed April 16 at 9:50pm & Sat April 19 at 3:40pm

He Said, She Says

Written by Caragh Donley

Presented by Broken Clock Productions/Rugolo Entertainment - New York, NY

At the heart of He Said, She Says is Caragh Donley's powerful story of coming out as trans at age 63 after a lifetime of hiding her true self. This poignant narrative carries a profound message: it's never too late to become who you want to be.

Sat April 5 at 3:40pm, Mon April 7 at 8:10pm, Tue April 15 at 9:50pm & Sat April 19 at 8:40pm

Love in the Time of Piñatas

Written by Baruch Porras Hernandez

Presented by Epic Party Theatre - San Francisco, CA

Grab your party hat and join Baruch Porras Hernandez as he breaks open his life and lets all the candy fall out. Watch him wrestle with immigrant guilt and transform it into a wickedly funny and moving show about a queer Latino and his family struggling to thrive in America.

Tue April 8 at 6:30pm, Wed April 9 at 8:10pm, Thu April 10 at 9:50pm, Sat April 12 at 10:20pm & Sun April 13 at 3:40pm

Liana

Written by Maksim Tsvetovat, Sandra Flores Strand

Presented by 2042 Productions - Falls Church, VA

Experience Liana, a captivating journey through Latin music history through the eyes of two women: a flamenco artist in Franco's Spain, and a young rapper in modern NYC. Featuring Latin Grammy-nominated musicians and dancers, this show blends flamenco, latin jazz and hip-hop into an irresistible tale of musical courage.

Thu April 3 at 9:50pm, Fri April 4 at 6:30pm, Sat April 5 at 7pm, Sun April 6 at 3:40pm & Mon April 7 at 9:50pm

MACHINAL the play

Written by Sophie Treadwell, Directed by Katherine Winter

Presented by New York Theatre Company - New York, NY

Inspired by the real-life case of convicted and executed murderer Ruth Snyder, the first woman sent to the electric chair. A new adaptation of the groundbreaking play by Sophie Treadwell, seen in New York for the first time since entering the public domain. Featuring an all-female cast lead by Katherine Winter (Apple TV's Lady In The Lake), and Tap Choreography by Bianca Bulgarelli. This "everywoman" of the 1920s gets pushed through the machine of life all leading to her ultimate demise within a system.

Wed April 2 at 9:50pm, Sun April 6 at 7pm, Sat April 12 at 8:40pm & Fri April 18 at 9:50pm

Multifaceted: Scientist = Artist

Written & Performed by Torrey Shine - Long Island City, NY

Multifaceted is a one-woman show exploring what it means to be both a scientist and an artist, and the struggle to embrace life openly and honestly as your full true self in a world where social profiles blur boundaries between public and private life.

Sat April 5 at 5:20pm, Sun April 6 at 2pm, Tue April 8 at 8:10pm & Sat April 19 at 2pm

Sad Girl Songs: A Comedy Show

Written & Performed by Gwendolyn Coburn - Boston, MA

Whipsmart" ****1/2 stars (Free Press) "A Must-See" (Edmonton Tourist) Comedian Gwen Coburn brings her "hilarious and harrowing" (Orlando Weekly) award-winning, dark feminist musical comedy to New York Fringe. Sad Girl Songs: A Comedy Show about when #YesAnd becomes #MeToo.

Fri April 4 at 8:10pm, Mon April 7 at 6:30pm, Sat April 12 at 3:40pm, Mon April 14 at 8:10pm & Fri April 18 at 6:30pm

Stay

Presented by Ara Dance Project - Brooklyn, NY

Stay is an evening of contemporary dance that invites us to linger in moments of delight, of meaning, of growth, of magic-and to be transformed by them. This inspiring show will feature solo and group pieces interweaving music and spoken word with ballet, contemporary, modern, and jazz dance styles.

Fri April 4 at 9:50pm, Sun April 13 at 7pm, Wed April 16 at 8:10pm & Sat April 19 at 5:20pm

The 40-Year-Old Ballerino

Written & Performed by Chris Davis - Philadelphia, PA

At 40 years old, Chris Davis seizes on ballet class as a way to replace all other addictions -- drugs, alcohol, Modern Family, and the toxic tropes of 90s John Cusack movies. With only a barre for support, Fringe favorite Chris Davis mixes dance and storytelling in a 50-minute comedy that shows you change is always possible, no matter what your age. "the kind of innovative spirit that the Fringe was originally created to showcase." - The List ★★★★ "a strikingly original writer & performer." - The Scotsman

Wed April 2 at 6:30pm, Sun April 6 at 5:20pm, Tue April 8 at 9:50pm, Sat April 12 at 5:20pm & Sun April 20 at 5:20pm

The End of All Flesh

Written by Greg Kotis

Presented by Theater of the Apes - New York, NY

A rollicking, post-apocalyptic, cautionary bluegrass tale by Greg Kotis (Tony Award-winning co-author of Urinetown). Join Ma, Pa, Boy, and Girl atop a distant mountain, as they sing about environmental collapse, changing gender norms, the generation gap, questionable survivalist practices, and the road that lays ahead!

Wed April 2 at 8:10pm, Fri April 11 at 9:50pm, Fri April 18 at 8:10pm & Sun April 20 at 7pm

Three Can Keep a Secret

Written by Gregory Crafts

Presented by Theatre Unleashed - Los Angeles, CA

It was supposed to be an easy score. Whack the mark. Set the scene. Take the money. That's how they planned it. But for poor Moose and Sonny, a really bad night is only just beginning. A darkly funny interactive crime thriller where you decide who lives, who dies, and who gets away with murder.

Tue April 15 at 8:10pm, Wed April 16 at 6:30pm, Thu April 17 at 9:50pm, Sat April 19 at 7pm & Sun April 20 at 2pm

When My Cue Comes

Written by Aaron Moore, B Carty, Gabriel Ethridge, Madeline Parks, Natalie DeBoer, Reid Watson, & William Shakespeare

Presented by Hamlet Isn't Dead - New York, NY

In Waiting Room Z, Shakespeare's most often forgotten characters find themselves antsy, excited, and lost. It is here that the all-knowing Stage Manager sends them out into the world. However, it's been years since these characters have been in the spotlight, and they're beginning to grow impatient. Hamlet Isn't Dead's When My Cue Comes is a devised play that follows four of these "left-behind" characters in the canon and their desperate attempts to do whatever it takes to take their place on stage once again.

Thu April 3 at 8:10pm, Wed April 9 at 9:50pm, Sat April 12 at 2pm & Mon April 14 at 6:30pm

Chain Theatre - Studio

Appalachian Songcatcher

Written & Performed by Hannah Sage From - Atlanta, GA

Appalachian Songcatcher is an intimate journey through the life of a young y'all-ternative woman that blends the haunting melodies of traditional and original music with personal storytelling. Through her raw honesty, Hannah reveals the beauty and pain of navigating identity in a world steeped in tradition.

Sat April 5 at 7:15pm, Mon April 7t at 9:25pm, Thu April 10 at 6:15pm, Sat April 12 at 2:15pm & Sun April 13 at 7:15pm

Bugged Out

Written & Performed by Seema Shukla - Brooklyn, NY

A psychiatrist is living and practicing in New York City when her home is invaded by beetles, coinciding with the development of a mysterious set of ailments. She embarks on a journey to diagnose her symptoms, though finds herself in conflict with the medical world, leading her down a path that may or may not be real.

Fri April 11 at 7:55pm, Mon April 14 at 9:25pm, Thu April 17 at 6:15pm & Sat April 19 at 5:35pm

Circumscribed: A Tale of One Father, Two Sons, and Thousand of Foreskins

Written & Performed by Noam Osband - Philadelphia, PA

A true-life storytelling comedy about fatherhood and family making its East Coast debut at the New York City Fringe. In a show mixing stories, videos, and pictures, Noam Osband talks about his close relationship with a mohel father who buried foreskins at home, failed efforts at finding paternal figures after his untimely death, and wrestling with circumcising his own kid. A performer who sold out prior shows at festivals like the Edmonton Fringe Festival, Rogue Festival, and Edinburgh Fringe, this is Noam's first time performing at the New York City Fringe.

Thu April 3 at 9:25pm, Sun April 6 at 7:15pm, Fri April 11 at 9:25pm, Wed April 16 at 9:25pm & Sat April 19 at 7:15pm

Conceal Me What I Am

Created by Natalie Kane

Presented by Ladies & Fools - New York, NY

Through monologue, scene, and tableau, Conceal Me What I Am explores the variety and evolution of "breeches roles" in classical theatre. A powerhouse ensemble of three weaves together the journeys of iconic Shakespearean figures such as Viola and Rosalind, alongside fascinating variations on the trope from female+ dramatists including Ana Caro, Elizabeth Polwhele, and Hannah Cowley. How will this fadge? Join us to find out!

Fri April 4 at 6:15pm, Wed April 9 at 7:55pm, Tue April 15 at 9:25pm & Sat April 19 at 8:55pm

Girl Boy Girl Boy Girl

Written by Bear Kosik - Rensselaer, NY

Five adults meet to play "Duck, Duck, Goose" as a way to choose sexual partners. The newest player loses first and tries to sort out how the game is played. The others continue playing until another woman loses, leaving two men and a woman. They decide to end the game and go off. Before long, the third woman is back and they all commiserate about how much control they really have in the game. Meanwhile, the men finish, providing one with a novel experience. All together once more, they debate the advantages of just playing alone before choosing to start the game over.

Fri April 11 at 6:15pm, Sat April 12 at 7:15pm, Sun April 13 at 3:55pm, Fri April 18 at 6:15pm & Sat April 19 at 3:55pm

GREG or (One man's journey through theoretical parallel universes and everything else that lies beyond)

Written & Performed by Luis Roberto Herrera - Sunrise, FL

Greg goes on a blind date, always on the search for true love in the infinite multiverse, that turns out to be more than he could've imagined.

Thu April 3 at 7:55pm, Sat April 5 at 10:35pm, Sat April 12 at 3:55pm, Sun April 13 at 5:35pm & Sun April 20 at 3:55pm

Henry Hicks, Attorney at Cowboy Law

Written by Jack McManus

Presented by Our Horse Jethro - Brooklyn, NY

Jo Colston is a very good lawyer, raised on daytime TV. But when all the other lawyers in her firm are busy, she finds herself in Cowboy Court - full of root'n, toot'n and pistol shoot'n. How will she hold up against Henry Hicks, the fastest countersuit in the west?

Fri April 4 at 7:55pm, Tue April 8 at 6:15pm, Wed April 16 at 6:15pm & Sat April 19 at 10:35pm

Is This Normal?

Written & Performed by Ansa Edim - Washington, DC

Get ready for an evening of raw, heartfelt, and deeply personal storytelling at Is This Normal?, the debut one-woman show from award-winning storyteller Ansa Edim. Often finding herself as the "only one"-the only Black person, the only fat person, the only fat Black person-Ansa shares her both incredibly unique AND incredibly relatable journey navigating the complexities of dating and self worth. Through her true-life stories, Ansa reflects on what it means to be seen, heard, and valued, representing women like her as more than just the "fat, funny friend." This show is a must-see for anyone questioning what "normal" means in their own life.

Wed April 2 at 7:55pm, Sat April 5 at 8:55pm, Sat April 12 at 5:35pm, Mon April 14 at 7:55pm & Fri April 18 at 9:25pm

LABOR

Written & Performed by Stacey Linnartz

Presented by Saint Sarah Productions - Brooklyn, NY

Writer-Performer Stacey Linnartz and Director Francesca Mantani Arkus invite you to LABOR, a delightfully funny and personal solo show about 150 years of gutsy, silly, tragic, and irreverent American labor. Based on interviews with real women, the play explores themes of love, control, generosity, sacrifice, power and the joy of finding one's purpose.

Thu April 3 at 6:15pm, Sat April 5 at 5:35pm, Sat April 12 at 8:55pm & Sun April 20 at 5:35pm

MINOTAUROMACHY

Written by Joanna Wiley - New York, NY

Six former wives and mistresses of a certain well-known Spanish artist (okay, it's Pablo Picasso) form a panel to tell their stories. Only instead of being a look at his artistic legacy, it gets un-academic real fast, and things are not as they seem. Hysterical, heartbreaking, and meticulously researched, MINOTAUROMACHY is a true story of the reasons good people fall in love with monsters.

Thu April 10 at 7:55pm, Tue April 15 at 6:15pm, Thu April 17 at 9:25pm & Sat April 19 at 2:15pm

PAULA

Written by Lizzie Short - New York, NY

Ever wonder what it's like to work at a Marshalls-like store in Boston in May of 2005? Well, now you don't need to! PAULA is a story about trying/failing to get over your past, appreciating your present (even the fluorescent lighting!), and discovering an unexpected second chance.

Wed April 2 at 9:25pm, Sun April 6 at 3:55pm, Wed April 9 at 9:25pm & Fri April 18 at 7:55pm

Rusk: Full Special

Written & Performed by Nik Narain - Durham, NC

In his debut comedy special, Nik Narain talks about starting stand-up, getting a physics degree, performing drag, coming out, and Indian tea biscuits in a series of personal stories and gender puns.

Sat April 5 at 3:55pm, Sun April 6 at 5:35pm, Mon April 7 at 6:15pm, Tue April 8 at 9:25pm & Wed April 9 at 6:15pm

THE EASTER BUNNY

Written & Performed by Tommy Jeff McAteer

Presented by Marbles Theatre Group - Toronto, Ontario

This iteration of the Easter Bunny is not the one we know from childhood. He is a serial predator waiting in the apartment of his next victim. While he waits, we wait with him. There is no profanity, nor does the content include scenes of physical violence, but The Easter Bunny does present violent themes that some may find disturbing.

Mon April 7 at 7:55pm, Sat April 12 at 10:35pm, Sun April 13 at 8:55pm, Tue April 15 at 7:55pm & Sun April 20 at 2:15pm

Uncle Vanya, After Chekhov: A New Adaptation

Adapted by Emily Ann Banks

Presented by Arachne Theater - New York, NY

In her second adaptation of the Chekhovian canon, Emily Ann Banks' Uncle Vanya examines the themes of unfulfilled potential and the haunting what-ifs that plague us. Time is fleeting, so what are you going to do about it?

Fri April 4 at 9:25pm, Thu April 10 at 9:25pm, Mon April 14 at 6:15pm & Thu April 17 at 7:55pm

you can't spell "assault" without "us"

Written by Naira Sarin Jain - New York, NY

Boy meets girl. Boy and girl become friends, fall in love, and start to outgrow each other. Boy manipulates girl into staying, and girl gives in, because both of them have been taught that this is what love looks like.

Tue April 8 at 7:55pm, Sun April 13 at 2:15pm, Wed April 16 at 7:55pm & Sun April 20 at 7:15pm

Chain Theatre - Mainstage

Adam Driver

Written by Frances Smith - Brooklyn, NY

Andy watches the thread of their life start to unwind as they grapple with early warning signs of psychosis. To seek help, and in part, to have another source of income, they participate in a research study at an esteemed University. As study advances, Andy develops an unexpected emotional attachment to the research assistant Michael. As Andy grasps at the threads of their life, we are forced to reckon with the morality of psychological studies, hustle culture, and our relationships to one another.

Sat April 5 at 7pm, Mon April 7 at 6pm, Sun April 13 at 7pm & Sat April 19 at 8:40pm

Bad Muslim

Written & Performed by Azhar Bande-Ali

Presented by Needle Tech LLC - New York, NY

Award-winning storyteller Azhar Bande-Ali presents Bad Muslim, a sharp, humorous exploration of modern Muslim identity. Through personal stories and biting wit, Azhar navigates the complexities of defining what it means to be Muslim in today's America. Is it self-defined, shaped by the community, or tailored for acceptance? Don't miss this thought-provoking and hilarious journey into the heart of Muslim identity in America.

Wed April 9 at 6pm, Sun April 13 at 5:20pm, Tue April 15 at 7:40pm & Sun April 20 at 2pm

Ayahuasca Inside out

Written by Crea Abbate, Kacey Cardin & Anthony Hidalgo

Presented by Wild Indigo Arts - Nashville, TN

It's the shaman's birthday, and you're invited! Ayahuasca Inside Out follows a Brooklyn-born soul's wild journey to becoming a master Shaman. With wild characters like joy, grief, and a mischievous alter ego, this campy, heart-filled production bridges spirit and reality, inviting audiences to experience a visionary, unforgettable ride.

Mon April 14 at 7:40pm, Wed April 16 at 9:20pm, Fri April 18 at 6pm, Sat April 19 at 10:20pm & Sun April 20 at 7pm

EXES: The Musical

Written by Anne DiGiovanni

Presented by Together We Are One Genius - Santa Monica, CA

Long-lost diaries turned pop punk songs revive one woman's tragical EXperiences The idea for EXES: The Musical was sparked when pop punk artist deegie stumbled upon her online journals spanning nearly a decade, which included details about casual and serious relationships that were too good not to indulge in. From men who made clear they never wanted to be serious, to clingy, cloying men who held her too tight, each song is an exploration of memory, accountability, and the perspective bestowed by time. EXES: The Musical takes you on a journey through deegie's diaries that inspired the music, exploring how the expectations of the cultural fairytale myth of relationships, a sometimes obsessive need for love and validation, men's emotional repression, and casual dating values that are often informed by rape culture all impact women as they come of age.

Wed April 2 at 6pm, Fri April 4 at 9:20pm, Sun April 6 at 5:20pm, Mon April 7 at 7:40pm & Tue April 8 at 9:20pm

Gabe Mollica: Horse Lawyer

Written & Performed by Gabe Mollica

Presented by 20 Middleton Entertainment - Queens, NY

Gabe Mollica (This American Life, The Moth) watched his father achieve a 35-year dream to become an attorney. Moments later, Gabe was rushed to the hospital and given Last Rights by his mother's Priest, twice. Come laugh and think at Horse Lawyer.

Sun April 6 at 7pm, Fri April 11 at 6pm, Mon April 14 at 6pm & Fri April 18 at 7:40pm

In the Unlikely Event of an Actual Emergency

Written by John Mullican

Presented by ArtFamily - Los Angeles, CA

Explore the rules of chance, the hilarity of panic, and the power of art and kindness in this theatrical thrill ride as people work together against the ridiculous odds of surviving what airlines refer to as "an airplane incident." Based on an incredible true story.

Fri April 4 at 6pm, Thu April 10 at 6pm, Sat April 12 at 8:40pm, Wed April 16 at 7:40pm & Sun April 20 at 5:20pm

JAWS: the Musical!

Written by Wayne Henry

Presented by Sweet & Sour Comedy - Cedar Grove, NJ

JAWS: the Musical! tells the timeless tale of forbidden love. Wait...what?! Perfect for both the film's fin-atics and first-timers of all ages, this high-energy spoof features fast-paced comic lunacy and catchy songs like "Fishing the Great White Way" and "At Night He Swims Home To Me". This 4th of July, will those who live, live happily ever after?

Thu April 3 at 6pm, Wed April 9 at 9:20pm, Sat April 12 at 3:40pm & Sat April 19 at 7pm

Jack of Hearts, Master of None

Written by Christian De Gré Cárdenas with poetry by Joseph Reese Anderson

Presented by Alkimia - Conkul, Yucatan

Elio shan't fail. The autumn annual family gathering is upon all. Will he survive the dildongs? Yes, the dildongs. Such plebeian dildo bongs. From the award winning creators of the Acedia Trilogy and Twisted Operettas comes a new Human quintet with strings that is pleasantly off-putting. Elio shan't fail. Right? Right, of course.

Thu April 3 at 7:40pm, Thu April 10 at 7:40pm, Sat April 12 at 7pm, Sun April 13 at 2pm & Tue April 15 at 9:20pm

No Better News

Written & Performed by Gael Schaefer - New York, NY

"For an hour, someone in need came to the theatre. And the theatre sheltered him." Faced with a devastating diagnosis, Gael realizes she's ... friendship-challenged. She loves working with people, but not being with people. This new solo play, NO BETTER NEWS, asks, can theatre have its own healing power? When all else fails, how does your passion sustain your life? Sat April 5 at 5:20pm, Tue, April 8 at 7:40pm, Thu April 17 at 6pm & Sat April 19 at 3:40pm

Quacks and Whacks: A Cancer Comedy

Written by Amanda and Terry Miller - Brooklyn, NY

Cancer cells sing, dance and hike through Sharon's body as she struggles to navigate the three-ring circus that is the American health care system. Through encounters with gargantuan insurance cards, side effects like craving gravel, and an oncologist looking to get laid, she charges forward, into the unknown.

Fri April 4 at 7:40pm, Sun April 6 at 3:40pm, Tue April 15 at 6pm & Sun April 20 at 3:40pm

Someone Else's Child

Written & Performed by Kate Crabtree - Brooklyn, NY

A young woman chronicles her life as a twenty-four year old surrogate in New York City in the world premiere of this hilarious and touching one-woman show.

Wed April 2 at 9:20pm, Sat April 5 at 3:40pm, Thu April 17 at 7:40pm & Sat April 19 at 5:20pm

Stuck

Written by JJ Ivey

Presented by Wicked Cat Productions - Brooklyn, NY

In a little country home in a little country town in Tennessee, Drew's quiet night is upended when Dale, an old friend with a bottle of Jack in hand, shows up at their door. As the night unfolds, buried emotions and unspoken truths surface, turning a casual visit into a raw exploration of love, self-image, and the tangled web of their past. This play is a poignant and unpredictable journey through the complexities of friendship, regret, and the fragile lines between love and loss. This play is recommended for Mature audiences due to sexual situations.

Wed April 2 at 7:40pm, Thu April 3 at 9:20pm, Sat April 12 at 10:20pm & Thu April 17 at 9:20pm

Swipe This! My Life in Transit

Written & Performed by Joanna M. Briley

Presented by One FunnySistah Entertainment - Brooklyn, NY

Take a wild ride into the lonely life of Token Booth Clerk Joanna M. Briley as she navigates New York City's largest transportation system. As a 30+ year veteran working the overnight shift, Joanna Briley is desperately fighting for her freedom. Being locked up for 8 hours a day inside a "token booth" has created a self-imposed barrier that has spilled over to her personal life. Single, celibate, and over 50, Joanna is ready to think outside the proverbial box and swipe her way to joy!!

Sat April 5 at 8:40pm, Wed April 9 at 7:40pm, Fri April 11 at 9:20pm & Wed April 16 at 6pm

The Death of the Swan

Written by Maddie Natoli

Presented by Devil's Dice Productions - Mesa, AZ

Past the edge of this mortal coil, in a space both strange and familiar, there is a stage, and on it famed ballerina Anna Pavlova must bargain for more time in a dance with her final partner: Death itself. In The Death of The Swan, quotes from Pavlova herself are woven together with dance and live music to ask the question: do you live only for your art?

Tue April 8 at 6pm, Thu April 10 at 9:20pm, Fri April 11 at 7:40pm, Sat April 12 at 5:20pm & Sun April 13 at 3:40pm

The Retreating World

Written by Naomi Wallace, Directed & Performed by Jacob Sen

Presented by Deliverance Theatre - New York, NY

The Retreating World by Naomi Wallace is a touching monologue centered on Ali, an Iraqi man reflecting on the impact of war. Using doves metaphorically, Wallace explores themes of peace and freedom amidst devastation. Directed and performed by Jacob Sen, this piece expressively grapples with the issues of memory, loss, and transformation.

Sat April 5 at 10:20pm, Mon April 7 at 9:20pm, Mon April 14 at 9:20pm & Fri April 18 at 9:20pm

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc

