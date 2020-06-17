FRIENDS and THE OFFICE Off Broadway Trivia Nights to be Presented On New Platform

In this time of social distancing and economic uncertainty, artists can perform for an audience digitally with weshowup.io, the world's largest pay what you want platform for arts, culture and entertainment. Kahlil Ashanti, a Scotsman Fringe First award-winning favorite and former Cirque du Soleil selectee, began the company in 2018 when he became frustrated with the analog pay-what-you-want experience for attendees of his fledgling solo show, 'Meet Richard Pryor'. When he couldn't find a digital equivalent, he decided to build one himself. The startup took off from there as theaters and festivals around the world signed on.

"Although we launched in March 2019 with live events, weshowup.io works seamlessly for artists and audiences to adapt in this new pandemic economy," said founder and chief executive Ashanti. "weshowup.io is uniquely placed to help producers and artists handle admissions for live stream events with minimal tech overhead."

Audiences create an account and make reservations for the desired amount decided by the artist. No downloads are required, and it works on all devices. Following the event, the audience will receive a text or email asking how much they would like to pay, if anything. Secure payments pay the performers immediately into their bank accounts.

Artists can monetize their livestream by joining weshowup.io for free. They can create a customized landing page and set a customized or suggested post-performance price. The livestream can be delivered on any streaming platform, meaning producers can continue to use existing tools. Virtual and live stream events that have already registered on the platform include a virtual wine tasting, creativity workshops, a music festival, a theatrical solo show and a stand-up comedy festival in Los Angeles.

Premiering Monday, June 22 is the FRIENDS ULTIMATE TRIVIA PARTY which is hosted by Katie Johantgen and Sami Griffith, original cast members of the Off-Broadway musical. THE OFFICE ULTIMATE TRIVIA PARTY premiered June 10 and fans of the hit show are having a blast with hosts Sarah Mackenzie Baron and Tom McGovern, two of the original Off-Broadway cast members. Both events are presented by Right Angle Entertainment.

The Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis has added all of its upcoming programming to the weshowup site. In 2011, the Mixed Blood Theatre launched Radical Hospitality to address barriers to participation in live theatre. For a decade, the theatre struggled to successfully operationalize Radical Hospitality to optimize its intent, said its Artistic Director Jack Reuler. "Our discovery of weshowup will allow us to invite, welcome and affirm aspired audiences, empowering them to determine value and establish loyalty," Reuler said.

E-Volver Festival by Up In The Air explores issues and ideas examining the contemporary world around us. Witness new works of art created during the lockdown. With a keen eye on the immediate future, we foster possible futures by producing theatrical works of speculative fiction and by supporting the next live performance generation - those who see it, those who make it, and those who do it. https://www.upintheairtheatre.com/

