FÃ‰ILE BRÃ“D / PRIDE FEST 2025 to be Presented at Irish Repertory Theatre

Irish Repertory Theatre will present the return of FÃ©ile BrÃ³d / Pride Fest, the annual Pride celebration showcasing the work of LGBTQIA+ Irish and Irish American artists. FÃ©ile BrÃ³d / Pride Fest will take place on Monday June 23, 2025 at 7pm, on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage at Irish Repertory Theatre.

FÃ©ile BrÃ³d / Pride Fest 2025 will feature an evening of music and dance in collaboration with On The Quays and Irish dance and drag performer HÃ©ruma Hazit.

FÃ©ile BrÃ³d / Pride Fest 2025 is curated by Nicola Murphy Dubey, directed by Matt Engle, and will feature music direction by Keiji Ishiguri. Performers will include Jonathan Christopher (Sweeney Todd), Irish dancer KJ Campbell, William Bellamy (On A Clear Day You Can See Forever), Zia (The Lost Supper), HÃ©ruma Hazit (Joey Roca), and more to be announced.

Tickets are $25 and are on sale now.Â Later this summer Irish Rep will present The Weir by Conor McPherson (The Seafarer), directed by CiarÃ¡n Oâ€™Reilly (Becket Briefs). The Weir begins previews on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage on July 9, 2025, with an opening night set for July 17, for a limited run through August 31, 2025.Â