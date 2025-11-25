FAMISHED [갈망] Written by Zoë Kim to be Presented at Houses on the Moon Theater Company

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Houses on the Moon Theater Company will present a reading of its 2025 Garden Live Reading Series: FAMISHED [갈망], a gripping, darkly comic, and deeply human new play by Zoë Kim, directed by May Adrales. The staged reading will take place on Monday, December 15, 2025 at 5pm at Public Studios, Studio H, concluding a year of bold storytelling and transformative new work.

A new family is in town and they’ve got a monster problem to fix and a killer secret to hide. All they want is to live a normal life but that isn’t easy when staying alive involves a lot of murder. Participating in the local biotech company’s clinical trials might be their only solution, but at what cost? FAMISHED [갈망] is a story about family, belonging, and what it means to be human.

FAMISHED [갈망] is part two of the second installment in Zoë Kim's hunger trilogy that explores the theme of hunger in its metaphorical, physical, spiritual, or emotional sense. Part one, Did You Eat? (밥 먹었니?), was produced at The Public Theater in the Fall of 2025.

The cast of FAMISHED [갈망] will include Zoë Kim, Jae Woo, Jesse Jae Hoon, Lisa Sanaye Dring, and Paul Juhn.

Zoë Kim is a storyteller deeply committed to generating work that encourages humanity, compassion, and kindness. A classically trained actor and the Founder of Seoulful Productions, a Korean-American women-led 501(c)(3) dedicated to uplifting the voices, artistry, and narratives of the Korean Diaspora, Kim brings a distinctive cultural and emotional lens to her writing. Her acting credits include The Heart Sellers, Pride and Prejudice, Motherf**ker with the Hat, The Winter’s Tale, and 4000 Miles. Her play Did You Eat? (밥 먹었니?) had its New York premiere as part of The Ma-Yi Theater and The Public Theater’s 2025–26 season.More at www.thezoekim.com • @thezoekim