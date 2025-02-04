Ethan Slater, Jinkx Monsoon, And More To Present At The 40th Annual Artios Awards In New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 40th Annual Artios Awards will take place on Wednesday, February 12th at the Edison Ballroom in New York City, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, and White City House in London.

The New York ceremony, hosted by Jordan Carlos, will include presenters Michael Cyril Creighton (“Only Murders in the Building”), Dagmara Dominczyk (“Succession”), Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Ray Fisher (The Piano Lesson), John Magaro (“The Agency”), Jinkx Monsoon (Little Shop of Horros), Ethan Slater (Wicked) and Patrick Wilson (Insidious).

The Los Angeles ceremony, hosted by Janelle James, will include presenters Marissa Bode (Wicked), Garcelle Beauvais (“Survival of the Thickest,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), Joel Kim Booster (Loot), Sasha Colby (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Ethan Herisse (Nickel Boys), Frankie Grande (Henry Danger: The Movie), Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer), Wendi McLendon-Covey (“St. Denis Medical”), Parvati Shallow (“Deal or No Deal Island”) and Brandon Wilson (Nickel Boys).

The Associate Casting Director / Casting Producer Spotlight Award recipients are Amanda Ogen in Los Angeles and Josy Rodriguez in New York. This award recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Associate Casting Directors and Casting Producers in CSA.

For the London ceremony, actress, writer and director Susan Wokoma (Cheaters) will now be the host, which will take place on the same day at the White City House in London. Also at the London ceremony, film producer Judy Craymer will present veteran casting director David Grindrod the Creative Collaboration Award. The honor is in recognition of significant and outstanding creative or professional contributions to the entertainment industry, including distinctive support of casting professionals and the art and craft of casting. Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino will be introducing Juliette Ménager, who will be honored with The Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting.

CSA previously announced the nominees for television (scripted and unscripted), theater, commercials, short film and short form series HERE and film nominees, hosts, and honorees HERE.

First held in 1985, the Artios Awards honors Casting Professionals in more than 20 different categories encompassing film, television and theatre. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of Casting Society.

