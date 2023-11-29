Ethan Hawke Will Host Brandon Victor Dixon's HERE FOR THE HOLIDAYS Perforamnce

Classical Theatre of Harlem has announcedthat board member Ethan Hawke will host the upcoming Brandon Victor Dixon’s intimate holiday concert. Hawke is a four-time Academy Award®-nominated actor, screenwriter, director, producer, and best-selling novelist. A Tony Award-nominated stage actor, Hawke starred in the Broadway revival of Sam Shepard’s True West; Tom Stoppard’s The Coast of Utopia; Macbeth; Henry IV; and The Seagull. He has been nominated for the Drama Desk Award as both actor and director. The public is invited to join CTH and Tony, Emmy, & Grammy Nominee Brandon Victor Dixon for Here For The Holidays, a concert with an open bar at Ginny’s Supper Club (Red Rooster) on December 18th at 8:00 p.m. A handful of standing room tickets remain and can be purchased here.

“I am honored to host this special holiday performance by the talented Brandon Victor Dixon right here in Harlem on behalf of The Classical Theatre of Harlem,” said Hawke. “I’m looking forward to kicking off the holiday season and highlighting CTH’s work and the impact they are making here in Harlem and throughout New York City and the arts industry.”

Brandon Victor Dixon is a multifaceted talent with an impressive array of awards and accolades. Notably, he earned Tony and Grammy nominations for his roles in The Color Purple and Motown The Musical, respectively, and received nominations for Olivier, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and AUDELCO awards for his outstanding portrayal of Haywood Patterson in The Scottsboro Boys. Dixon, a Columbia University graduate, was also honored with the University's I.A.L. Diamond Award for Achievement in the Arts, alongside luminaries like Tony Kushner, Jeanine Tesori, and Katori Hall. Beyond his stage and screen achievements, Dixon co-founded WalkRunFly, which produced Tony Award-winning productions, and The WeAre Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to "Turning Art into Action." He also developed the Qurator Movie Ratings App, available on iOS/Android, and has shared the stage with celebrated artists like Jennifer Hudson, Liza Minnelli, and Tony winners Levi Kries, Kelli O'Hara, and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Originally from Gaithersburg, Maryland, Brandon Victor Dixon currently resides in New York City.

This breathtakingly intimate holiday show will include performances of some favorite holiday classics, as well as Broadway hit songs from Dixon's vast repertoire. An open bar will be available to patrons all night, and attendees are encouraged to take advantage of Red Rooster’s famous cuisine before the concert. Separate reservations through OpenTable are required for dinner.

Brandon Victor Dixon first graced The Classical Theatre of Harlem’s stages in the 2022 54 Below preview performance of Langston in Harlem by Walter Marks.

The venue, Red Rooster Harlem, was named in honor of the legendary Harlem speakeasy that attracted neighborhood folk, jazz greats, and noteworthy figures of the 20th century from Adam Clayton Powell Jr. to Nat King Cole and James Baldwin. Ginny’s Supper Club, a concert room located downstairs at Red Rooster, seats only 75. Jones added, “no matter where you are inside, you’re going to have a great time. I can’t wait to see and connect with everyone there.”

For more information about the show, and how to reserve free tickets, please visit cthnyc.org.