Erin Grace Kelly Joins the Cast of Off-Broadway's THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY

Starting Sunday, Erin Grace Kelly will star in Off-Broadway's hit The Office! A Musical Parody, playing the role of Pam/Erin.

The cast of THE OFFICE! also features Annabelle Grace Woodard, Ben Menahem, Kayla Moore, Steven Makropoulos, Emily Boggs, Dean Yurecka, Isabela Gaya & Ned Way.

Erin Grace Kelly's credits include: “Romeo & Juliet” at Shakespeare in Delaware Park (Juliet), “Rocky Horror” at The Milton Theater & The GCB Short Play Festival. She is signed with EMG Models.

More about Kelly can be found on Instagram at @erin.grace.kelly

THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner, with its home in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 3rd Floor), is just one of many musical parodies that the duo has written together. The show features the same cast and iconic moments that we all know and love from the hit TV show. Come step into Dunder Mifflin in this immersive parody and “work” with your favorite officemates. The Theater Center is also currently home to Bob and Tobly's other parodies Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody about Nothing and Friends! The Musical Parody, as well as NYC's longest running Off-Broadway production Perfect Crime.



Tickets for THE OFFICE! are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at www.Ticketmaster.com. Rush tickets ($40) are also available ONE HOUR before showtime by calling or visiting the box office.

