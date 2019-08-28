Ensemble Studio Theatre Announces GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD and REDWOOD

Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST) announces its 2019/2020 season. The season will commence in October 2019 with the world premiere of GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD, a new play by Catya McMullen(Agnes) and directed by Giovanna Sardelli (Describe The Night), presented by EST's Youngblood (Graeme Gillis and RJ Tolan, Co-Artistic Directors) and Radio Drama Network (Melina Brown, President).

In February 2020, EST and The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation (Doron Weber, Vice-President, Programs), will present a new mainstage play TBA as part of its ongoing partnership. The season will conclude in April 2020, when EST and Radio Drama Network will present Redwood, written by Brittany K. Allen (Happy Happy Joy Joy) and directed by Mikhaela Mahony (Dido of Idaho). All productions will take place at EST's Curt Dempster Theatre (549 W. 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019). Tickets can be purchased at www.ensemblestudiotheatre.org.

GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD

By Catya McMullen

Directed by Giovanna Sardelli

Previews begin October 2, 2019

Opening night is October 10, 2019

Limited run through October 27, 2019

Gretchen, Emma and Whitney have been friends since they were teenagers. They've been sober since they were teenagers. They set off on a road trip south--with homemade female urination devices, too much pie, ill-advised sexual escapades--to celebrate and mourn a figure from their past. GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD reveals what it's like to face adulthood and death after growing up weird and possibly broken.

GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD has been in development at EST since 2016 and follows a workshop production in December 2017.

The cast of GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD will feature Quincy Dunn-Baker (The Wayside Motor Inn), Layla Khoshnoudi (Dance Nation), Diana Oh(mylingerieplay), Claire Siebers (Agnes), and JD Taylor (Sundown, Yellow Moon).

GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD will feature scenic design by Alexis Distler, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by Cat Tate Starmer, and properties by Caitlyn Murphy. Fran Acuña-Almiron serves as production stage manager.

Tickets for GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD are on sale now, with $20 early-bird tickets available through October 1st. The performance schedule is as follows: Monday at 7pm, Wednesday - Saturday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 5pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.ensemblestudiotheatre.org.

REDWOOD

By Brittany K. Allen

Directed by Mikhaela Mahony

Previews begin April 15, 2020

Opening night is April 23, 2020

Limited run through May 10, 2020

In Brittany K. Allen's new comedy Redwood, Meg and Drew are a young interracial couple, very much in love and moving in together. But when Meg's Uncle Stevie sets out to chart his ancestry online, he unwittingly discovers that Meg's family was owned by Drew's in the antebellum South. Surprise! Love and politics collide, and time bounces between the past and the present while Meg and Drew are forced to confront themselves, and their families, in a dark new light.

Full cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Additional programing will include EST/Youngblood's monthly Sunday Brunches; EST/Youngblood's annual Asking for Trouble Festival of new ten-minute plays in November 2019; EST/Youngblood's annual Bloodworks Festival of full-length readings in May/June 2020; EST/Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Science & Technology Project's annual First Light Festival, featuring readings and workshops of new science-themed plays commissioned and developed through the Project in February-April 2020; as well as additional public readings and workshops throughout the season.





