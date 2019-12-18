En Garde Arts Production Of FANDANGO FOR BUTTERFLIES (AND COYOTES) Is On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for the world premiere production of Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) written by Andrea Thome and directed by José Zayas, with original music by Sinuhé Padilla and choreography by Alexandra Beller. Produced by En Garde Arts (Anne Hamburger, Founder and Artistic Director; Heather Cohen, Executive Director), Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) begins performances on Thursday, February 6, with a press opening of Monday, February 10 at 7 pm, at the historic Ellen Stewart Theatre at La MaMa before touring all five boroughs of New York, ending its run on Saturday, March 28 at the Irondale Center in Brooklyn (see below for full tour schedule). Single tickets, which range from $10 - $45 are on sale now. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.engardearts.org. The approximate running time is 90 minutes.

On the eve of city-wide ICE raids, a group of immigrants gather in an undisclosed community center in NYC for a fandango. As fear encroaches - fear for family left behind in their home countries, fear for loved ones in the middle of their dangerous journey to New York, fear of leaving the sanctuary of the community center simply to get a bag of ice - a sense of camaraderie builds between the participants. Strangers become friends, friends become family, and the fandango plays on.

Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) is a beautifully rendered expression of hope and celebration of community shared through music, dance, and storytelling.

Free tickets are offered to audience members who bring their jaranas and participate in the fandango during this theatrical celebration!

"Two and a half years ago, we turned our focus towards using the full producing and artistic resources of En Garde Arts to humanize the struggles, hopes, and dreams of the undocumented," explains En Garde Arts Founder and Artistic Director Anne Hamburger . "The dehumanization of the undocumented in the United States lays at the feet of the rhetoric of our politicians, the sound bites expressing hatred on social media, but also emanates from a lack of experience with people coming from different cultures. Using theatre to paint people in flesh and blood terms can help build bridges to understanding. This is what the theatre is uniquely positioned to achieve and why I've chosen to produce Fandango."

The performances will be in English and Spanish with supertitles, making it fully accessible to Spanish and English-speaking audiences. The NYC Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs will be at select performances to provide both immigrants and allies with resources and actionable steps.

Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) is written by Andrea Thome and directed by José Zayas. Original music by Sinuhé Padilla and choreography by Alexandra Beller . The all Latinx design team includes Johnny Moreno (scenic and projection design); María-Cristina Fusté (lighting design); Fabian Fidel Aguilar (costume design); Marcelo Añez (sound design); and Mariana Carreño King (translation). The Production Stage Manager is Carolina Arboleda.

The cast features Jen Anaya (Tamar of the River with Prospect Theater Company), Silvia Dionicio (Black Panther Woman at New York Theater Workshop Next Door), Andrés Quintero (Bat Out of Hell at New York City Center ), Frances Ines Rodriguez (performances with Murray Hill at Le Poisson Rouge, Joeʼs Pub, Knitting Factory, etc), Martín Solá (On Your Feet, Coram Boy on Broadway), and Roberto Tolentino (Romeo and Juliet with Classical Theater of Harlem). They are joined by on-stage musicians Sinuhé Padilla and Tania Mesa.

Produced by En Garde Arts ( Anne Hamburger , Founder and Artistic Director; Heather Cohn , Executive Director), Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) runs from Thursday, February 6 - Saturday, March 28 at the following venues:

February 6 - February 15Presented by La MaMaLa MaMa (66 East 4th Street, btw Bowery & 2nd Ave, Manhattan)Thursday - Saturday at 7 pm; Sunday at 3pm, with an added performance on Monday, February 10 at 7 pmPress Opening: Monday, February 10 at 7 pm

February 19 - 20In Association with LaGuardia Performing Arts CenterLaGuardia Performing Arts Center (31-10 Thomson Ave, Long Island City, Queens)Wednesday - Thursday at 7:30 pm

February 28Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanic Garden (1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island)Friday at 7 pm

March 12In Partnership with Lehman StagesLehman Stages (250 Bedford Park Blvd W, Bronx)Thursday at 7 pm

March 20 - 21In Association with Open Hydrant at The PointThe Point (940 Garrison Ave, Bronx)Friday at 3 pm & 7:30 pm and Saturday at 3 pm





March 26 - March 28In Association with Irondale Ensemble ProjectIrondale Center (85 S Oxford St, Brooklyn)Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 pm