Emma Puerta is now starring in Off-Broadway’s hit The Office! A Musical Parody, playing the role of Angela.

Emma’s credits include: Royal Caribbean’s “Harmony of the Seas” as “Rizzo” in GREASE! Some other favorite credits include “Carrie White” (Carrie the Musical), “Heather Chandler” (Heathers), “Fiona” (Shrek), “Belle” (Beauty & The Beast), and “Elle Woods” (Legally Blonde). Her voice can be heard on licensing recordings for MTI, Concord Theatricals, Disney, and more.

The Office! A Musical Parody with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner, with its home in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 3rd Floor), is just one of many musical parodies that the duo has written together. The show features the same cast and iconic moments that we all know and love from the hit TV show. Come step into Dunder Mifflin in this immersive parody and “work” with your favorite officemates.

The Theater Center, the only Off-Broadway venue with a Broadway address, is in New York's Theater District. Since April 2005, it has offered Off-Broadway entertainment in a 20,000-square-foot complex featuring two theaters and rehearsal spaces. Uniquely, we provide Live AI Translation in over 50 languages. Hosting a variety of productions, acting classes, and events, The Theater Center features the Anne L. Bernstein Theater with "Perfect Crime," New York's longest-running play, and the Jerry Orbach Theater with shows like "The Office! A Musical Parody," "Friends! A Musical Parody," and "Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing."

Comments

