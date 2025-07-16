Emma Hunton, Alex Boniello and More to Star in BETTER DAYS World Premiere Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​The cast has been revealed for BETTER DAYS: A NEW MUSICAL, which will receive its world premiere, public reading on Thursday, August 7 at the LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER's Renberg Theatre.

The company includes Emma Hunton (Freeform's Good Trouble, Wicked) as Brooke, Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen, Deaf West's Spring Awakening) as Brandon, Scott Porter (Netflix's Ginny & Georgia, NBC's Friday Night Lights) as Tommy, Cheyenne Isabel Wells (Paramount+'s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors) as Ellie, Matthew Scott Montgomery (Disney's Sonny With a Chance/So Random, CW's Jane the Virgin) as Derby, Chris Renfro (Oh, Mary!, Queer as Folk) as Noah, Sterling Sulieman (Lionsgate/Hulu's Scrambled, Station 19) as Byrd, Lana McKissack (A Christmas Movie Christmas, Amazon's Dark/Web) as Shay, and Michael Scott Harris (Phantom of the Opera, N.Y. Gilbert & Sullivan Players) as Coach.

Set in a dusty Arizona bar over the course of three Blackout Wednesdays (the night before Thanksgiving) across ten years, BETTER DAYS is a heartfelt comedy about old friends, unresolved feelings, and the gravity of coming home. As familiar faces drift through Hal's Bar — some hoping to reconnect, others desperate to escape — they're forced to confront the choices that shaped them and the dreams they never quite let go. It's a raw, funny, and resonant look at the ties that bind us to the past and the hope that maybe, just maybe, it's not too late to start over.

This original musical features music and lyrics by The Summer Set frontman, Brian Logan DALES, and prolific producer and songwriter, Emily Wright (Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson).

BETTER DAYS features a book by ERIC GARCIA – most recently seen as the creator, showrunner, and Executive Producer of Netflix's Kaleidoscope – and direction by Emmy-nominated Kenneth Ferrone, recently seen as the director of The Wanderer and Prelude To A Kiss. The reading receives music direction by Gregory Nabours.

BETTER DAYS is co-presented by AFTER HOURS THEATRE COMPANY/GRAHAM WETTERHAHN and LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER. This reading will benefit the LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER.