Emilio Sosa & More to be Honored at 5th Annual THE PEOPLE'S GALA

Guests can expect the June 6th gala to be a night of glamor, inspiration, and entertainment, featuring a red carpet reception, and a benefit performance.

The People's Gala will return for its 5th annual event, dedicated to supporting the mission of People's Theatre Project to create a more just and equitable world for immigrant communities through the transformative power of theatre.

Guests can expect the June 6th gala to be a night of glamor, inspiration, and entertainment, featuring a red carpet reception, a benefit performance, and a festive cocktail party.

The evening will honor three distinguished immigrant leaders for their commitment to social justice, the arts, and community building: Emilio Sosa (Tony-Nominated Costume Designer & American Theatre Wing, Chair), Shaun Smith (Group Senior Vice President & Chief People and Culture Officer for NewYork-Presbyterian), and Zafi Dimitropoulou Del Angel (PTP Artistic Director 2018-2023).

"The People's Gala is an exciting opportunity to honor Emilio, Shaun, and Zafi-trailblazing immigrant leaders who continue to make a profound impact on their communities," expressed Mino Lora, Executive & Artistic Director of People's Theatre Project. "I am thrilled to celebrate all we have accomplished together at this 5th annual gala."

VIP ticket holders are invited to a pre-event cocktail reception at 6pm for a glimpse at the future of People's Theatre Project and a toast with the honorees. At 7pm, all guests will enjoy a benefit performance co-directed by Executive Artistic Director Mino Lora and celebrated theatre artist Vida Tayebati, featuring the cast of People's Theatre Project's The Diamond and students of the PTP Academy. Following the performance, guests will adjourn to a festive reception with open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres, and beats by DJ Ultra Violet.

"I'm very proud of my Latino immigrant roots; they shaped the man I am today. I've had the great fortune of being acknowledged by many for my work which I am eternally grateful for, but accolades feel different when they're received from your own community," said Emilio Sosa, Tony-Nominated Costume Designer & Chair of the American Theatre Wing. "The People's Theatre Project's mission to educate through arts engagement is aligned with my purpose to continue to provide exposure to the power of the creative medium, and it's an honor to be recognized by an organization that shares this same passion."

"I'm deeply grateful to be honored by the People's Theatre Project," said Shaun Smith, Group Senior Vice President & Chief People and Culture Officer for NewYork-Presbyterian. "As an immigrant, I understand all too well how challenging integration can be. The arts create opportunities to bring people together in ways that transcend our backgrounds. The work of the People's Theatre Project is inspiring and promotes appreciation of who we are, our backgrounds, and our talents."

"I am deeply moved and humbled to be honored by People's Theatre Project, an organization I consider my home and family," said Zafi Dimitropoulou Del Angel, PTP Artistic Director (2018-2023). "There is no place like it in the world, a place where immigrants and people of color can be their fullest, beautiful selves."

The People's Gala is sponsored by NewYork-Presbyterian; Hispanic Federation; Taconic Partners, LMXD, and MSquared; Columbia University Irving Medical Center; Catholic Charities; and Lemle and Wolff Companies.

The People's Gala will take place at the New World Stages, at 340 W. 50th Street (between 8th & 9th Aves) on Tuesday June 6, 2023 . Tickets are available at

. General Admission tickets are $250, and VIP Admission is $1,000.

About People's Theatre Project

Rooted in Washington Heights and Inwood, People's Theatre Project (PTP) makes theatre with and for immigrant communities to build a more just and equitable world. Now in its 14th anniversary season, PTP is Manhattan's largest performing arts organization north of Harlem. Through ensemble-based, multilingual and multigenerational programming, PTP's unique brand of theatre is a powerful artistic platform for immigrants and members of the Latine, Black, and Queer communities.

People's Theatre Project's core activities include: the creation and production of original theatre by immigrant artists of color; the PTP Academy, a theatre and social justice leadership program dedicated to the holistic development of immigrant youth; and the PTP Partnerships, an in-school theatre program that guides students through a journey of self-discovery and celebration of their cultures.

Fueled by an investment by the City of New York, PTP currently is developing New York City's first-of-its-kind performing arts center. When it opens its doors in 2026, the center will amplify the voices of the city's diverse immigrant communities and cultivate work by local artists and arts organizations, providing an accessible, vibrant, dedicated rehearsal and performance space for residents of Inwood and Washington Heights.

As an immigrant- and women-of-color-led cultural organization, PTP is an advocate for immigrant New Yorkers and the arts as a partner with the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, an active member of the Latinx Arts Consortium of New York (LXNY) steering committee, The New York Immigration Coalition's (NYIC) Immigrant Leadership Council and Culture@3's Anti Racism Working Group.

For more info, visit: https://peoplestheatreproject.org/



