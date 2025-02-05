Elizabeth A. Davis and Dan Amboyer Will Lead MAYBE TOMORROW at Abingdon Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Abingdon Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the Off-Broadway Premiere of Max Mondi’s Maybe Tomorrow directed by Chad Austin.

Maybe Tomorrow will star Tony Award Nominee Elizabeth A. Davis (Once) and Younger’s Dan Amboyer for the limited engagement playing in the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres from March 15 through April 6, 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

This production is being helmed by ATC’s Producing Artistic Director Chad Austin who will drive the creative team, including Dawn Chiang (lighting design), Josafath Reynoso (scenic design), Siena Zoë Allen (costume design), Evdoxia Ragkou (sound design), Rounding out the team will include Allison Hohman (production stage management), with casting by Karie Koppel at Koppel Casting.

An untold story. An unimaginable circumstance. A brave new play. Inspired by a true story, this groundbreaking new play pushes the boundaries of what it means to get stuck in the present. In Maybe Tomorrow, Gail and Ben’s nearly ten year relationship appears to be thriving: a new job, a new city, and a baby boy on the way. But as the challenges of reality come to light, they must navigate the complexities of a relationship tested by time. In desperate need of a break, Gail retreats to her pause room; the bathroom of their mobile home. As the outside world slowly slips away from her, we are left to wonder: was it ever there to begin with?

Established over 30 years ago, Abingdon Theatre Company (ATC) develops and produces critically acclaimed brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Mainstage Productions include the Off-Broadway premiere of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness written and performed by Dave Droxler, the New York premiere of Queens Girl in the World, which was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for the Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre, and the NYT Critics’ Pick Get on Your Knees written and performed by Jaqueline Novak, nominated for a Drama Desk Award. The One Night Only Series has showcased work such as Alex Edelman’s Just for Us which went on to receive Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and has just completed its run on Broadway; Back by Matt Webster starring Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer and Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer; The Prompter starring Oscar-winning actress Estelle Parsons; Date of a Lifetime, a new musical with book and lyrics by Carl Kissin and music by Robert Baumgartner Jr. ATC’s Around the Table Series has produced staged readings of new plays such as The Inferno by Chris Sherman and Arancini by Joey Merlo. In 2020, ATC established Abingdon Virtual led by Executive Producer Chad Austin, and has since produced three award-winning films, including As Apple Pie written and directed by Artist-in-Residence Pierre Marais, which was an official selection of the Cannes World Film Festival for Best Young Filmmaker and won multiple awards at festivals including Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Drama USA; Abingdon Virtual’s premiere film, It Cries Too Loudly, was an official selection of the Prague International Short Film Awards and won Best Cinematography and Best Short Film at the Eastern European Film Festival.

