Elizabeth A. Davis, Don Scardino, and Will Chase Will Perform Songs From RIDING SHOTGUN at The Beechman Theatre

RIDING SHOTGUN In Concert is a live performance of the songs from the upcoming film “RIDING SHOTGUN.” Appearing live will be Elizabeth A. Davis (Tony Award nominee Once, 1776), Will Chase (Nashville, Kiss Me Kate), and Don Scardino (Godspell, 30 ROCK). Also featuring “The Catriona Walsh Band” – John Miller -bass; Kevin Ramessar-guitar; Andy Ezrin-piano; Rich Mercurio-drums. Original songs by Don Scardino and Elizabeth A. Davis.

RIDING SHOTGUN In Concert will play 2 shows only on Wednesday, September 13, 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM at the Laurie Beechman Theatre (downstairs at the West Bank Café, 407 West 42 Street). Tickets are $10; with a $25 food and/or beverage minimum.

To reserve tickets for RIDING SHOTGUN In Concert, visit Click Here.

The film, written by Dana L. Williams, to be directed by Don Scardino, tells the story of JAKE (to be played by Stephen Lang) who has basically been on the road with his dog since the death of his wife 10 years ago. With his dog, RIDLEY, riding shotgun, he starts driving for a limo company and one rainy night picks up CATRIONA WALSH (to be played by Elizabeth A. Davis), who is a singer-songwriter doing a small road tour.

Note: RIDING SHOTGUN is an independent film and the producers are not affiliated with AMPTP. The film will not go into production until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA contract issues are resolved.