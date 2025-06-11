Edinburgh Hit HALF MAN HALF BULL Will Have New York Industry Presentations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Molly Morris will present invitation-only industry presentations of the 2024 Edinburgh hit HALF MAN HALF BULL, with book, music and lyrics by Tilney, Wright & Granger. The “Best of the Fringe” show will have three New York presentations on Thursday, June 19 and Friday, June 20.

Fans of the show and creators can enter a lottery to attend one of the presentations. To sign up for the lottery, please sign up by Tuesday, June 17 at https://www.halfmanhalfbull.com/lottery. Winners will be notified shortly after.

HALF MAN HALF BULL is an epic theatrical experience told through soaring live music and breathtaking staging. It’s the stories of Theseus & The Minotaur and Daedalus & Icarus. In one, a lad heads off to kill a monster, to prove himself, to make history. In the other, a dad builds wings for his son, to escape, to touch the sky. Two inextricably linked stories of hope and loss, wildly retold in one breathtaking 360- degree experience.

Known for their thrilling narrative led weave of spoken word and music, Wright & Grainger make hugely acclaimed adaptations of ancient stories, bringing them bang up to date told through soaring live music and heart stopping spoken word. Their previous shows Orpheus, Helios and The Gods The Gods The Gods have played over a thousand times around the world, scooping up awards in the UK, Australia and New Zealand playing at venues and festivals including Sydney Opera House, Brunswick Picture House, Theatr Clwyd and Underbelly’s Boulevard Theatre in Soho. Oliver Tilney trained as an actor at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and has since performed extensively across stage and screen from Sony’s Outlander to London’s West End. He writes and directs for Immersive Octopus, co-founded Streatham Space Project and is a proud father of three.

The show includes the original Edinburgh cast with co-authors Phil Clive Grainger, Alexander Wright and Oliver Tilney along with Aminita Francis. New York staging is by Jackson Paul Walker and the company, KGM Theatrical, serves as Executive Producer.

Comments