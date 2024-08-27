Eddie Noel Rodríguez Will Make Off-Broadway Debut in Los Javis' LA LLAMADA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Repertorio has announced the debut of Eddie Noel Rodríguez as God in the popular musical comedy "La llamada" at the iconic Off-Broadway Repertorio stage. This production opened in May and will continue running during the new season, with performances starting on September 7th as part of the theater company's regular repertory. Rodríguez will perform for the entire month following his previous appearances in the U.S. National Tour of "OnYour Feet!" and his role in the 2021 national tour of "HADESTOWN," which marked his Broadway debut in 2023.

"La llamada" was written by acclaimed Spanish playwrights Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, who also created the series "Veneno" on HBO and "Paquita Salas" on Netflix. Directed by Rafa Sánchez, it features songs by Dolly Parton, Alberto Jiménez Rodríguez, Juan Luis Giménez Muñoz, and Antonio Manuel Sánchez García, and is performed in Spanish with English subtitles.

Repertorio's highly anticipated 2024-2025 season will feature an impressive lineup of long-standing favorites. Among the highlights is the enduring success of Carmen Rivera's "La Gringa," which has enthralled audiences for an uninterrupted 28 years, as well as Federico García Lorca's "La Casa de Bernarda Alba" and Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra's "El Quijote." Additionally, the season will showcase the riveting "En el tiempo de las mariposas," based on the novel by Julia Álvarez. Audiences can also look forward to the return of beloved performances such as "La breve y maravillosa vida de Oscar Wao," adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Junot Díaz, and "Eva Luna," inspired by the novel from Isabel Allende. Don't miss the thought-provoking "La Golondrina" by Guillem Clua, shedding light on the tragic terrorist attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, along with the uproarious comedies "Radojka" and Saulo García's new one-man show, a mainstay of Repertorio for over 20 years.

