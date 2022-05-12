EMERGE125 Announces 2022 NYC Season at The Flea Theater

Downtown Manhattan's The Flea Theater proudly announces the inaugural season program for their first-ever resident dance company, EMERGE125, including the world premieres of Behavioral Synchrony and Poly String Theory, the works-in progress John Brown Lives and Rights of Renaissance, and a revised revival of the company favorite Spirit Celestial.

Shows are scheduled for evenings at 7:30 pm on May 26, May 27, and May 28 with 2:30 pm matinees on May 28 and May 29. In keeping with both The Flea and EMERGE125's guiding light of inclusivity and accessibility, seats for all performances are $25 and $10 for students.

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emerge125-nyc-season-tickets-332136117067

EMERGE125 - a hub for dance performance, dance creation, and dance education - is helmed by Executive Artistic Director Tiffany Rea-Fisher. "I can't imagine a more appropriate setting for our company than The Flea," Rea-Fisher says. "Their re-focused mission on the work of Black creators, humanistic art, explicitly anti-racist performance, and innovative art aligns perfectly with us."

Niegel Smith, The Flea Theater's Artistic Director, says "As we chart a path forward for The Flea, I am so pleased to have EMERGE125 join us as our ongoing partner. The unique modalities and artistry of dance will provide new means of creative access for our audience and fresh opportunities for new audiences to engage with the theater."

Rea-Fisher continues, "The past two years of COVID have wrought immense damage to the performing arts community, but perhaps there is some silver lining in our immediate moment of universal disquiet. I believe dance can provide empathic engagement in times of great difficulty. On the heels of the pandemic, I see an opportunity for greater connection, while the pain and our shared understanding of oppression in all forms is still raw. These commonalities, connected across artistic experience, may yet unite us."

A complete show program for these dates follows. Tickets are $25 or $10 for students and can be purchased online now. The Flea Theater is located at 20 Thomas Street, New York, NY 10007. For program changes and up-to-date scheduling for EMERGE125 programming, visit emerge125.org.