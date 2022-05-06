Dominican Artists Collective to Lead TOOLS FOR AN ARTIST IN PROCESS Masterclass Series at NYTW

New York Theatre Workshop announced today Tools for An Artist in Process, a masterclass series created by Dominican Artists Collective (DAC), one of NYTW's Companies-in-Residence and produced in partnership with Oye Group (Modesto Flako Jimenez, Founder/Artistic Director; Kevin Torres, Managing Director).

Tools for An Artist in Process is an action-oriented masterclass series curated specifically for multi-discipline storytellers who are interested in the process of telling their own cultural story. Artists who are interested in creating their own work, not for capitalist consumption, but because their being, their spirit and their ancestors are calling on them to do so. The masterclass series is taught by prominent Dominican artists who are working in today's industry in order to exalt their own cultural stories.

All classes will be taught by Dominican artists who are experts in their craft, culminating in a Q&A segment and access to a valuable list of resources to support not only participants but the greater artistic community in taking their teachings into their own hands. Sessions will take place in NYTW's 3rd Floor Rehearsal Room (83 E. 4th Street, New York, NY, between Bowery and 2nd Avenue). Please note that the building has no elevator access and there are three flights of stairs to reach the rehearsal room.

Course descriptions and more information about the classes is below:

Class 1:a??Writing, Storytelling & Nurturing an Idea with Josefina Baez

Sunday June 5th, 12-2pm (Virtual Instructor)

In this class, participants will be guided through the process of how to nurture their ideas into fully developed stories.

Class 2: Producing the Artist with Cindy De La Cruz and Merlixse Ventura

Sunday June 5th, 3-5pm

In this class, participants will be guided through the process of how to produce any artistic endeavor with the resources they have at their disposal.

Class 3:a??How to Tell a Compelling Story (Acting) with Elvis Nolasco

Sunday June 12th, 12pm-2pm

In this class, participants will be guided through the process of how to tell compelling stories through embodiment of characters.

Class 4: Filmmaking & Multimedia Storytelling with Gabriela Ortegaa??

Sunday June 12th 3pm-5pm (Virtual Instructor)

In this class, participants will be guided through the process of how to visually interpret their own stories with everyday resources.

Class 5: Storytelling through Music & Composition with Yasser Tejeda

Sunday, June 26th, 12pm-2pm

In this class, participants will be guided through the process of how to not only tell their stories lyrically but also how to elevate a story with music.

Class 6:a??Directing (How to Set Up Your Vision) with Eunice Levis

Sunday, June 26th, 3pm-5pm

In this class, participants will be guided through the process of how to build a world that complements their story.

To apply for the Tools for An Artist in Process masterclass series, fill out the application here. Applicants can apply to participate in individual classes but are encouraged to apply to all six classes to get the most comprehensive educational experience. Applications are due by Friday May 20, 2022. All applicants must show proof of full vaccination prior to participating. Please consider this requirement before applying. Contact at TFAAIP@DominicanArtistsCollective.org with any questions.

NYTW is committed to keeping the health and safety of its audiences, artists and staff a top priority. Everyone's experience and comfort level with the pandemic will look different and NYTW is committed to a whole person approach in safety-first customer service. Changes include updates to ventilation and air filtration systems, creation of a COVID Compliance Team, flexible exchange and past-date policies. All visitors must show proof of full vaccination prior to participating. Masks are required at all times inside the building. For updated information about NYTW's evolving COVID policies, please visit nytw.org/covid.

The Dominican Artists Collective (DAC) is a collection of story tellers: community-centered gate openers, and culture expanders. DAC's mission is to dismantle systemic oppression through their art by building a community that challenges what is and what can be. DAC honors their Blackness. Their ancestors. Their stories. They aim to facilitate, educate, liberate and inspire present and future artists.

The DAC Artistic Producing Team includes Cindy De La Cruz, Gineiris Garcia, Maribel Martinez, Andres Piña, Little Veras and Merlixse Ventura. Members include Angy Abreu, Carlos Andrickson, Massiel Armengot, Daniella De Jesus, Guadalis Del Carmen, Melissa Crespo, Yohanna Florentino, Xavier Galva, Samuel Gomez, Kelvin Grullon, Katherine George, Dilson Hernandez, Glenis Hunter, Yaissa Jimenez, Dolores Pereira, Michelle Ramirez, Saso, and Edison Ventura Mata Diaz. For more information, visit dominicanartistscollective.org or @dominicanartistscollective.

Oye Group is a Brooklyn-based Production Company that serves as an incubator for artists both local and immigrant to New York City. They present an eclectic mix of theater, dance, poetry, music, video installations and film, through festivals and productions. They curate work that sparks a dialogue over political and social issues critical to our community's growth. They work with emerging artists to create, play, and grow in an environment that challenges and supports them. They also provide quality arts education programming that gives our Brooklyn Community the tools to generate forward-thinking art. www.oyegroup.org

New York Theatre Workshop empowers visionary theatre-makers and brings their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and educational programs. We nurture pioneering new writers alongside powerhouse playwrights, engage inimitable genre-shaping directors, and support emerging artists in the earliest days of their careers. We've mounted over 150 productions from artists whose work has shaped our very idea of what theatre can be, including Jonathan Larson's Rent; Tony Kushner's Slavs! And Homebody/Kabul; Doug Wright's Quills; Claudia Shear's Blown Sideways Through Life and Dirty Blonde; Paul Rudnick's The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told and Valhalla; Martha Clarke's Vienna: Lusthaus; Will Power's The Seven and Fetch Clay, Make Man; Caryl Churchill's Mad Forest, Far Away, A Number and Love and Information; Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen's Aftermath; Rick Elice's Peter and the Starcatcher; Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová and Enda Walsh's Once; David Bowie and Enda Walsh's Lazarus; Dael Orlandersmith's The Gimmick and Forever; and eight acclaimed productions directed by Ivo van Hove. NYTW's productions have received a Pulitzer Prize, 25 Tony Awards and assorted Obie, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards. NYTW is represented on Broadway with Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown developed with and directed by Rachel Chavkin, and the upcoming Sing Street, based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney, with a book by Enda Walsh, music and lyrics by Gary Clark & John Carney, directed by Rebecca Taichman. NYTW is also represented with the current National Tours of Hadestown and Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Oliver Butler.

Alongside its artistic and community engagement activities, NYTW is engaged in the essential, sustained commitment of becoming an anti-racist organization in support and affirmation of Black people, Indigenous people and People of Color in its community. In June of 2020, NYTW published its Core Values statement and initial action and accountability steps. In an effort to provide greater transparency, NYTW shares progress updates, further commitments and next steps at nytw.org/accountability.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT NYTW:

www.nytw.org