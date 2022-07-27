Dominic Fumusa, Abigail Hawk & Jessica Pimentel to Star in World Premiere of JASPER Off-Broadway

The World premiere of Grant MacDermott's play JASPER off-Broadway, directed by Katie McHugh will begin on September 8 in advance of its opening night on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W 42nd St). Tickets are $25- $75 and can be purchased by visiting YonderWindow.co.

Trapped by the reality of their son's illness, a couple struggles to keep their child and their marriage alive. A chance encounter changes everything and forces them to re-evaluate their circumstances and strive towards what is missing in their lives.

The cast includes Dominic Fumusa (Showtime's "Nurse Jackie"; Film: 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. Broadway: Wait Until Dark), Abigail Hawk (TV's "Blue Bloods"), and Jessica Pimentel (Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black"), the understudies are Justin Adams (TV: "The Affair") is Jessica Digiovanni (MCC's Seared, MTC's Close Up Space).

The creative team includes set and costume design by Michael Gianfrancesco; lighting design by Robin A. Paterson; sound design by John Gromada, the intimacy director is Judi Lewis-Ockler and casting is by JZ Casting. The production stage manager is Merrick Williams, production management is FIVE OHM, and LDK Productions is the general manager.

JASPER won the TRU New Voices Award in 2018. In the summer of 2019, Yonder Window Theatre Company produced an AEA industry staged reading in collaboration with Adelaide Raleigh Productions and Boz and the Bard Productions.

Performance Details:

JASPER

Written by Grant MacDermott; directed by Katie McHugh

Performances will begin on September 8 - October 6, 2022

Opening night is September 14, 2022

Performance Schedule:

Tuesday - Friday at 7:30 PM; Saturday at 8 PM

Matinees: Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM

Tickets are $25- $75 and can be purchased by visiting YonderWindow.co.

The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center

is located at 480 W 42nd Street

Grant MacDermott (Playwright) Plays include: The Play About The Head Transplant (Bay Area Playwrights Festival Semi-Finalist 2019, Wordsmyth Festival Semi-Finalist 2019), without you but also with you too as well (Play Penn Semifinalist 2017), An Independent Study on Race and the Brain (O'Neill Playwright's Festival Semi-Finalist 2014, PlayPenn Semi-Finalist 2015), and Like a Queen or Whatever (Project Y, Jersey City Theater). His most recent ten-minute play Playwright A Departure was named one of the Best 10-Minute Plays of 2019 and has been published by Smith and Kraus. Other works include Dinner (Project Y, published by Indie Theater Now), Kings Richard (Boston Theatre Marathon), Sit Down, Daisy (Nylon Fusion Theatre, Barrow Group), What Men Do Alone On Islands (Come As You Are Festival), 10 Reasons Why Hamlet is Totally Gay (Edinburgh Fringe Festival). He has been a part of Interim Writers Writing Collective, Project Y Writers' Fellowship, and Athena's Writing Fellowship. He is originally from New Jersey.

KATIE McHUGH

KATIE McHUGH (Director) is an award-winning international theatre director, producer, and educator specializing in devised and experimental theatre and the development of new work. She is the Artistic Director and Founder of Yonder Window Theatre Company, based in New York. Katie holds a BA in Theatre from Florida State University and an MFA in Directing from The New School for Drama. She is the Founding Director of the Southeastern Teen Shakespeare Company and Co-Founder of the Teen Shakespeare Conservatory. In 2020, Katie and her team, under the banner of Yonder Window, worked to create Stagepunch.com, a platform for mentoring young artists pursuing a performing arts career. Katie and Grant have developed and worked on over a dozen of Grant's plays over the 5 years since they first began their collaboration as Director and Writer with Jasper. For a full bio, including selected directing credits, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188314®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FYonderWindow.co?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/katiemchugh.

YONDER WINDOW THEATRE COMPANY

YONDER WINDOW THEATRE COMPANY is dedicated to the exploration of cross-cultural relationships on and off stage. Through the development of new and devised work, we give space for artists to realize their vision. Our global collaborations shine light through unexplored windows to expand perspectives both creatively and socially.

Lisa Dozier (Executive Producer) is the founder of LDK Productions, a New York City-based theatrical general management and producing firm. Select recent/current credits: Little Girl Blue (Off-Broadway), Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo (Off-Broadway), Be More Chill (Broadway, Off-Broadway, London), the immersive theatrical adaptation of the film Sideways, Skates: A New Musical (Chicago), A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur (Off-Broadway), A Letter to Harvey Milk (Off-Broadway, London). Projects in development include Anthony Rapp's Without You in collaboration with Royal Family and Edie Brickell's 38 Minutes. She was the founding producing director of the regional theatre Miami New Drama and is a professor of practice at the University of Florida. LDKProductions.com

THE PERSHING SQUARE SIGNATURE CENTER



THE PERSHING SQUARE SIGNATURE CENTER, the permanent home of Signature Theatre, is a three-theatre facility on West 42nd Street designed by Frank Gehry Architects to host Signature's three distinct playwrights' residencies and foster a cultural community. The Center is a major contribution to New York City's cultural landscape and provides a venue for cultural organizations that supports and encourages collaboration among artists throughout the space. In addition to its three intimate theatres, the Center features a studio theatre, rehearsal studio, a bookstore, and the Signature Café + Bar. For more information on renting the Center, please visit www.signaturetheatre.org/rentals.