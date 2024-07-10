Dogteam Theatre Project's Inaugural Off-Broadway Season Begins Tonight At The Atlantic Stage 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dogteam Theatre Project, in association with Middlebury College, begins its inaugural Off-Broadway season tonight at The Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street) in New York City!

Two shows running in repertory include the world premiere of María Irene Fornés' La Viuda in a translation into English by director Olga Sanchez Saltveit, and a new play by Sam Collier, A Hundred Circling Camps, directed by Rebecca Wear. Performances run through August 4, 2024 in a limited engagement.

Co-Producing Artistic Directors Alex Draper and Olga Sanchez Saltveit say, "Though wildly different in tone and location, both plays celebrate perseverance in the struggle for dignity and echo each other in their insistence on the power of public protest. The challenges created by the political upheaval and economic uncertainty of the early 20th century resonate with us today, as do the voices of the ghosts that inhabit these plays. We're thrilled to introduce A Hundred Circling Camps by Sam Collier and La Viuda by María Irene Fornés in translation, exciting new works for the American theatre that will be performed in repertory. Our inaugural season, presented in association with Middlebury College, builds on Middlebury's 35-year history of excellence in advanced theatre training. The Dogteam Theatre Project is a new company that brings together college students and professional artists to create meaningful theatrical engagements for diverse audiences."

La Viuda by María Irene Fornés

Previews begin July 10 for a July 17 opening. Run time is 75 minutes.

Fornés's first play, written in 1961, boldly introduces Fornés' groundbreaking avant-garde theatre. La Viuda is drawn from letters written to her great-grandfather in the late 19th century, immediately following the Spanish American War that helped secure Cuba's liberation from Spain. Angela, a Cuban woman who fled to Spain, sues for the protection of her island property and her dignity in letters to her lawyer while memories of her deceased husband, her child, and more flood the stage. Resonating with the mid-century Cuban Revolution, La Viuda challenges U.S. intervention that so disrupted Cuban life.

La Viuda cast includes Jose-Maria Aguila (FX's "Pose," Williamstown Theater Festival), Zack Maluccio (Sex, Grift and Death with PTP/NYC), Jesse Muñoz (Welcome To Arroyo's at Cape Fear), Jay Romero (The Desire of The Astronaut at Pregones/PRTT), Fidel Vicioso (CBS's "Blue Bloods"), Bri Beach (The Winter's Tale at Southern Shakespeare Festival), Ethan Fleming, Jacob Joseph Medina, Zeph Santiago and Katelyn Wenkoff (Sex, Grift and Death with PTP/NYC).

A Hundred Circling Camps by Sam Collier

Previews begin July 12 for a July 16 opening. Run time is 90 minutes.

During the summer of 1932, over 20,000 people hopped trains to Washington D.C. and camped out to demand fair pay for veterans of the World War. The legacy of the Bonus Army is written into our laws and culture, but the march has been largely forgotten. As America protests and forgets and protests and forgets, what is carried forward? A Hundred Circling Camps explores the history of protest camps and what it means to live in public as an act of resistance.

A Hundred Circling Camps cast includes Jose-Maria Aguila, Alex Draper (Scenes from an Execution with PTP/NYC, A Map of Virtue with 13P), Lynn Hawley (Broadway's Death of a Salesman, The Gabriels at The Public), Zack Maluccio, Marita McKee, Kayodè Soyemi (MFA Acting program graduate at David Geffen School of Drama at Yale), Fidel Vicioso, Aidan Amster, Maggie Blake, Naja Irvin-Conyers, Gibson Grimm (Sex, Grift and Death with PTP/NYC), Peyton Mader, Francis Price (Sex, Grift and Death with PTP/NYC), and Katelyn Wenkoff.

The production team for both shows includes Mark Evancho (Set Design), Calvin Anderson (Light Design), Madison Middleton (Sound & Music Design) and Summer Lee Jack (Costume Design). Props for AHCC is Courtney Smith. Production Stage Manager for AHCC is Joel Cote and La Viuda is Deanna Kahn.

Tickets are $33.85 and $23.18 for students, seniors and military. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, to purchase tickets, and for more info go to https://www.dogteam.org.

The Dogteam Theatre Project provides transformative experiences for emerging and professional artists, creating meaningful theatrical engagements for diverse audiences. Among its programs, the Dogteam Theatre Project provides training opportunities for students in all realms of the field, including but not limited to acting, directing, playwriting, stage management and design disciplines. The Dogteam Theatre Project also produces theatrical works, including works in translation, reflecting the realities and aspirations of our more connected world.

Comments