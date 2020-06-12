Diana Oh's MY H8 LETTER TO THE GR8 AMERICAN THEATRE Will Stream Online

Ma-Yi Theater Company, Aye Defy, and HowlRound present a performance of Diana Oh's My H8 Letter To The Gr8 American Theatre livestreaming on the global, commons-based, peer-produced HowlRound TV network at howlround.tv on Tuesday 16 June and Wednesday 17 June at 4:45 p.m. PDT (San Francisco, UTC-7) / 6:45 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC-5) / 7:45 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC-4).

"Why Now? Because, I ran out of patience waiting for someone else to do this play. Because I know it's honest - and for some it's too honest, and too painful, and too uncomfortable. And for that reason, the play sat. This play, however, is comforting to those who can relate to what it is in the play: this is about repairing damage. This is about transparency and honesty as the way to build a balanced relationship that is no longer oppressive, silencing, and damaging." - Diana Oh

Join in for a live reading of Ma-Yi Writers Lab Member Diana Oh's My H8 Letter To The Gr8 American Theatre, immediately followed by a party on Zoom.

