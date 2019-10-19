Dialogue With Three Chords Present A Night Of Pulp-Inspired Plays

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) continues their ninth season of original indie theatre with SHE WROTE 'I LOVE YOU' ON THE WALL OF DEATH! The three new plays, inspired by Pulp novels, debut on Thursday, October 24 at 8pm, downstairs at Von Bar on 3 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012. Written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, the show is the last installment of D3C's fall 2019 season. Admission is free.

SHE WROTE 'I LOVE YOU' ON THE WALL OF DEATH! is described by Gracia as "a collection of pulp themed works about barbarians, muses, and the times when 'representation' in literature was either villainous or tragic." In "A Brow Like Shakespeare and a Face Like Satan or The Life and Death of a Profoundly Unremarkable Man," British Pulp author Sax Rohmer spends the last few moments of his life reckoning with his racist legacy.

"I Have Known Many Grim and Loveless Gods", author Robert E. Howard and his creation Conan the Barbarian have what Gracia deems "a 'True West' style argument" in the kitchen of their mother's Texas home. "All The Damnable Things I ain't" travels to Scotland where a pulp writer sits in a pub and contemplates the worthlessness of his art as his muse chides him and a young woman challenges him.

Gracia and LoPorto co-founded D3C at Mr. Dennehy's in 2011. Previous D3C shows have featured musicians, poets, and burlesque performers. They've also partnered with local independent theatre groups such as BrooklynONE to produce innovative and challenging free theatre to New York City, and will expand their theatrical reach to include a special performance in Hoboken before the end of 2019

SHE WROTE 'I LOVE YOU' ON THE WALL OF DEATH! features: Anthony DeVito, Ramona Floyd, Gaby Fraser, Simon Fraser, Arthur Krivkily, Edie Nugent, Mickey Ryan, and Tina Wong-Lu.

More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/dthreec

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You