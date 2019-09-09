Deb Margolin's IMAGINING MADOFF Comes to The Lion On Theatre Row For An Encore Off Broadway Engagement

In 2008, Bernie Madoff was arrested and charged with running the biggest Ponzi scheme in the history of the world, with the fraud estimated at an eye-popping $64.8 billion. The mastermind behind the largest fraud in US history is currently serving 150 years in federal prison.



This is where we find Madoff in Deb Margolin's spell-binding fantasia IMAGINING MADOFF, which returns for an encore engagement at the Lion on Theatre Row after selling out its Spring 2019 run at 59E59 Theaters.



Determined to control his own narrative for history, the Ponzi schemer dictates to a visiting biographer stories about his childhood, his family, women, money and an all-night meeting he had with Holocaust survivor and poet, Solomon Galkin.



Called "engrossing and philosophically lively" (The New Yorker), Margolin has imagined a Madoff through the lens of greed and willful blindness to the truth while examining the beauty and danger of absolute faith, both in God and in men.





Jeremiah Kissel, who received an Elliott Norton Award for his portrayal at its Boston premiere, is Bernie Madoff. Gerry Bamman is Solomon Galkin. Jenny Allen is Madoff's long-suffering secretary.



The design team includes Brian Dudkiewicz (scenic design); Michael O'Connor (lighting design); Kara Branch (costume design); Andy Evan Cohen (sound design); and Leila Ben-Abdallah (prop design).

Ticket Price: $50 - $60 ($25 Rush Tickets are available one hour prior to curtain).

To purchase, call Telecharge at 212-239-6200 or visit www.newlighttheaterproject.com





